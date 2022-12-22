VIDEO: USCG Rescues 3 After Chopper Crash in Gulf of Mexico

A helicopter with three people aboard went down in the Gulf of Mexico while attempting to land on an oil rig platform.

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) revealed recently that it rescued three passengers from a downed helicopter approximately 35 miles south of Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received a call from Rotorcraft Leasing Company (RLC) personnel stating a company helicopter with three people aboard went down in the Gulf of Mexico while attempting to land on an oil rig platform, the USCG noted.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew to assist, according to the USCG, which said the helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the three passengers from a life raft, and transferred them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel at the Houma-Terrebonne Airport in Houma, Louisiana.

Although one passenger sustained back injuries, all three passengers were last reported to be in stable condition, the USCG revealed.

“The coordination between our watchstanders and the Air Station New Orleans helicopter crew was key to the quick response and rescue of the passengers,” Sadie Simons, a Sector New Orleans command duty officer, said in an organization statement.

“After an incident this serious in nature, we are happy all three passengers are back home and safe for the holidays,” Simons added in the statement.

RLC is the largest privately held helicopter operator in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the company’s website, which highlights that the business serves “high-performance energy services providers and oil and gas producers”. RLC’s fleet comprises the Sikorsky 76, the Bell 407 and the Bell 206 L4 (Long Ranger), the company’s site shows.

Last week, the USCG revealed that it medevaced a 60-year-old male worker from an oil rig 189 miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana. In November, the USCG revealed that it medevaced a 45-year-old man from an oil tanker 11 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas.

