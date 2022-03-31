VIDEO: USA Energy Body Helps Discover Centuries Old Ship

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and partners have announced the discovery of the wreck of a 207 year old whaling ship, dubbed Industry, at the bottom of the Gulf of Mexico.

With guidance provided via satellite connection from partner scientists onshore, a team aboard the NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer piloted a remotely operated vehicle to explore the seafloor on February 25. Exploration took place at a suspected location first spotted by Fugro back in 2011 when the company was surveying for an oil lease, a NOAA representative revealed to Rigzone.

Armed with “extensive” research on Industry and the video from the ROV, the team of shoreside scientists led by James Delgado, senior vice president of SEARCH Inc, Scott Sorset, a marine archeologist for the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), and Michael Brennan, also of SEARCH, confirmed that the wreck is most likely the Industry, NOAA outlined.

A video posted on NOAA Ocean Exploration’s Youtube page shows a variety of ship remains on the ocean floor, including an anchor, ballast stones and tryworks, where whale blubber was converted into oil.

NOAA highlighted that the whaling brig was built in 1815 in Westport, Massachusetts, and hunted whales across the Atlantic Ocean, the Caribbean and the Gulf of Mexico for 20 years. It was lost when a strong storm snapped its masts and opened its hull to the sea on May 26, 1836, NOAA outlined, adding that there was initially some mystery about what happened to the crew.

“Thanks to new research by Robin Winters, a librarian at the Westport Free Public Library, the crew’s fate is finally clear,” NOAA said in an organization statement.

“Winters tracked down a June 17, 1836, article in the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror that reported the crew of Industry was picked up at sea by another Westport whaling ship, Elizabeth, and crewmen were returned safely to Westport,” NOAA added in the statement.

Commenting on the find, NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said, “the discovery reflects how African Americans and Native Americans prospered in the ocean economy despite facing discrimination and other injustices”.

“It is also an example of how important partnerships of federal agencies and local communities are to uncovering and documenting our nation’s maritime history,” he added.

SEARCH, working with BOEM, is said to be planning to nominate the wreck site for the National Register of Historic Places as part of a larger BOEM project, led by SEARCH, to document historic 19th century shipwrecks in the Gulf of Mexico.

“BOEM is proud to be a part of this important discovery,” BOEM Director Amanda Lefton said in an organization statement.

“We work hard with our partners to safeguard historic and cultural treasures in the outer continental shelf,” Lefton added in the statement.

NOAA describes itself as America's environmental intelligence agency. BOEM's mission is to manage development of U.S. Outer Continental Shelf energy and mineral resources in an environmentally and economically responsible way, according to its website.

