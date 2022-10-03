VIDEO: SEE MONSTER Awakens

SEE MONSTER, a retired North Sea rig that has been transformed into a public art installation in Weston Super Mare, UK, has officially awakened, the team behind the creation revealed recently.

Visitors witnessed the “awakening” of the installation with three drone shows lighting up the skies above the shores of the town, the team highlighted on the SEE MONSTER website, adding that tens of thousands of people gathered to watch the displays.

The drone shows were said to illustrate the journey of SEE MONSTER, from the North Sea to its new home in Weston-super-Mare. They were conducted by SKYMAGIC, which was responsible for drone shows at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, London’s 2022 New Year’s Eve show, Commonwealth Games, UEFA, and other international events.

Situated inside the Tropicana on Weston-super-Mare’s seafront, SEE MONSTER is one of 10 government funded creative projects commissioned by the UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK festival, SEE MONSTER’s site highlights. As of September 24, visitors have been able to board the creation and journey up to the top at no cost.

SEE MONSTER is 35 meters tall with four “distinct” levels, SEE MONSTER’s website outlines. It features a kinetic installation made up of 6,000 individual pieces, “forming the monster’s shimmering scales”, a “wild” garden of grasses, plants and trees grown to thrive in a seaside micro-climate, a 10 meter high waterfall, a curly slide, and a seated amphitheatre with views out to sea, among other attractions, the site points out.

After a five-day voyage across the sea on a barge the size of a football pitch, SEE MONSTER arrived in Weston-super-Mare on the morning of July 13. From there, SEE MONSTER was transported up the beach using Self-Propelled Modular Transporters before being lifted onto its legs at the Tropicana venue in Weston Super Mare.

