VIDEO: SEE MONSTER Awakens
SEE MONSTER, a retired North Sea rig that has been transformed into a public art installation in Weston Super Mare, UK, has officially awakened, the team behind the creation revealed recently.
Visitors witnessed the “awakening” of the installation with three drone shows lighting up the skies above the shores of the town, the team highlighted on the SEE MONSTER website, adding that tens of thousands of people gathered to watch the displays.
The drone shows were said to illustrate the journey of SEE MONSTER, from the North Sea to its new home in Weston-super-Mare. They were conducted by SKYMAGIC, which was responsible for drone shows at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, London’s 2022 New Year’s Eve show, Commonwealth Games, UEFA, and other international events.
Situated inside the Tropicana on Weston-super-Mare’s seafront, SEE MONSTER is one of 10 government funded creative projects commissioned by the UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK festival, SEE MONSTER’s site highlights. As of September 24, visitors have been able to board the creation and journey up to the top at no cost.
SEE MONSTER is 35 meters tall with four “distinct” levels, SEE MONSTER’s website outlines. It features a kinetic installation made up of 6,000 individual pieces, “forming the monster’s shimmering scales”, a “wild” garden of grasses, plants and trees grown to thrive in a seaside micro-climate, a 10 meter high waterfall, a curly slide, and a seated amphitheatre with views out to sea, among other attractions, the site points out.
After a five-day voyage across the sea on a barge the size of a football pitch, SEE MONSTER arrived in Weston-super-Mare on the morning of July 13. From there, SEE MONSTER was transported up the beach using Self-Propelled Modular Transporters before being lifted onto its legs at the Tropicana venue in Weston Super Mare.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- OPEC+ to Consider Cut of More Than 1MM Barrels
- No O&G Financing Would Be Road To Hell For America, Banks Say
- Russian Spy Chief Claims West Was Behind Nord Stream Sabotage
- Utilities Have Very High Cyber Risk Exposure
- Norway Places Soldiers On O&G Facilities, Armed Forces Patrolling
- VIDEO: SEE MONSTER Awakens
- Eni Working With Gazprom to Restore Italy Gas Flows
- Noble And Maersk Drilling Create Leader In Offshore Drilling
- Gasoline Prices May Take Another Hit
- Equinor Selects Torgrim Reitan As New Chief Financial Officer
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Majors Shut-In Production Due to Hurricane Ian
- Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts
- Several Leaks Found in Nord Stream Pipelines
- 12 Gulf of Mexico Platforms Evacuated as Ian Rages On
- Gas Prices Like a Leaf in the Wind
- Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All 2022 Gains
- Bring Down Pump Prices Now, Biden Says
- France's Top Oil Refinery Halting
- France Wants Traders to Return Millions of Barrels of Diesel
- Oil Futures Signal Death Cross
- Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
- Recession Playbook May Not Work on Oil This Time
- Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?
- Vessel Boarded by Sea Robbers
- GE Barred From Selling Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbine In US
- Top Headlines: Oil Futures Signal Death Cross and More
- $80 Is the New $60 For Oil
- U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
- Russia Losing Gas War