VIDEO: Neptune Completes Seagull Manifold Installation

Neptune Energy has announced that it and its joint venture partners, BP and JAPEX, have completed the installation of the manifold and umbilical for the Seagull project in the UK Central North Sea.

Working under the Neptune Energy Alliance Agreement, TechnipFMC undertook the construction activities on the development from the CSV Deep Star vessel, Neptune highlighted. These activities included the installation of the 350te Seagull manifold, the pull-in and installation of a 10 mile control umbilical between the ETAP platform and manifold and the installation of a Wye Structure and associated operations, Neptune outlined.

Seagull project - Timelapse of manifold operation from Neptune Energy on Vimeo.

“The Seagull project is a fundamentally important part of Neptune’s strategic growth plans and will support UK domestic production,” Neptune Energy’s UK Managing Director, Alexandra Thomas, said in a company statement.

“The safe and successful completion of this work is a key achievement and prepares the subsea infrastructure for the future tie-in of the Seagull production system,” Thomas added in the statement.

Sarah Cridland, the vice president of subsea projects and commercial for the UK, Mediterranean and Caspian at TechnipFMC, said, “by utilizing our integrated project model, iEPCI, we were able to safely and efficiently deliver improved project economics”.

“We look forward to continuing our partnership with Neptune Energy, which is built on close collaboration and trust,” Cridland added.

Back in January this year, Neptune and its joint venture partners announced that drilling had commenced on the Seagull project. In September 2020, Neptune and its joint venture partners announced the beginning of the subsea construction phase of the Seagull tie-back development.

Proved plus probable gross reserves at the high pressure, high temperature Seagull project are estimated at 50 million barrels of oil equivalent. The development will be tied back to the ETAP CPF, partially using existing subsea infrastructure. Neptune Energy holds a 35 percent operated stake in the project, with BP holding a 50 percent interest and JAPEX holding the remaining 15 percent.

In August 2018, Neptune revealed that it had entered into a deal to acquire certain development and exploration assets in the UK Central North Sea from Apache North Sea Limited, which included the company’s 35 percent working interest in the Seagull development.

Neptune is an independent global exploration and production company with operations across the North Sea, North Africa and Asia Pacific. In 2020, the company had production of 142,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day and, as of December 31, 2020, 2P reserves of 601 million barrels of oil equivalent, its website shows.

