VIDEO: Man Medevaced from Oil Tanker Offshore Texas

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) revealed recently that it medevaced a 45-year-old man from an oil tanker on November 19, 11 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas.

Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a call at 4:23 pm from the crew of the Crudesun stating a crew member was experiencing symptoms of a stroke, the USCG noted. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac, the USCG outlined.

A Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew launched to conduct the medevac. The crew hoisted the man and transferred him to CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Corpus Christi in stable condition, the USCG said.

“Great job to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi watchstanders and a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi helicopter crew that worked together to rescue an ailing 45-year-old man from an oil tanker 11 miles offshore Port Aransas, Texas,” USCG Heartland said in a statement posted on its Twitter account, which accompanied a video of the rescue.

The Crudesun is a crude oil tanker built in 2018 which is sailing under the flag of Liberia, according to marinetraffic.com. Crudesun has an overall length of 820 feet and a carrying capacity of 115643 t DWT, marrinetraffic.com shows. According to the site, the ship is still in the Gulf of Mexico.

Last month, USCG revealed that a helicopter crew from USCG Air Station Houston medevaced an injured crewman from a bulk carrier 16 miles offshore Galveston, Texas. In the same month, USCG announced that a USCG Station Galveston boat crew medevaced a 37-year-old man from a dredging vessel in Houston. The captain of the dredging vessel Terrapin Island stated a crewman had severely injured his hand and was in need of assistance in the Houston Ship Channel, the USCG noted at the time.

