VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant

An incident occurred at the Freeport LNG facility on Quintana Island at about 11.40 am on June 8, according to a statement posted on Freeport LNG’s official Facebook page.

“There were no injuries, all employees have been accounted for and there is no risk to the surrounding community,” Freeport LNG said in the statement, adding that the incident investigation would continue.

In a second update posted on its Facebook page, Freeport LNG said it continued to respond to the incident which it highlighted had been brought under control and contained to the immediate affected area of the plant.

“Again, all employees and contractors are accounted for and there is no risk to the public,” Freeport LNG emphasized in the update.

In a final update posted on the Facebook page, Freeport LNG said the incident had been stabilized and outlined that the company was in the early stages of its investigation of the event.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page on June 8, the Freeport police department noted that it was assisting with an “active explosion” at the LNG Plant in City of Quintana.

The Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office stated on its Facebook page that it responded to Freeport LNG shortly before 12pm on June 8. In an update, The Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s office said that it was pleased to report the coordinated mutual aid effort of numerous fire departments within Brazoria County to an incident at Freeport LNG on Quintana Island. Several agencies arrived with full trucks of water to refill the supply used during the response, the fire department outlined.

A video posted on local news station KHOU 11’s YouTube page titled Raw video: Small explosion at Freeport LNG plant in Quintana shows water cannons spraying what appears to be the Freeport LNG plant.

Freeport LNG began to develop the liquefaction project in 2010 and construction started in late 2014, according to Freeport LNG’s website. The first three production units added approximately 15 million metric tons per year of nominal liquefaction capacity to the Quintana Island terminal facilities, the site outlines, adding that an additional LNG train is under development.

Michael Smith - who is the company’s chairman, chief executive officer and majority shareholder - founded Freeport LNG in 2002. Smith previously founded Basin Exploration, Inc. in 1981 and served as its chairman, chief executive officer and president.

