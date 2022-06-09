VIDEO: Explosion at Texas LNG Plant
An incident occurred at the Freeport LNG facility on Quintana Island at about 11.40 am on June 8, according to a statement posted on Freeport LNG’s official Facebook page.
“There were no injuries, all employees have been accounted for and there is no risk to the surrounding community,” Freeport LNG said in the statement, adding that the incident investigation would continue.
In a second update posted on its Facebook page, Freeport LNG said it continued to respond to the incident which it highlighted had been brought under control and contained to the immediate affected area of the plant.
“Again, all employees and contractors are accounted for and there is no risk to the public,” Freeport LNG emphasized in the update.
In a final update posted on the Facebook page, Freeport LNG said the incident had been stabilized and outlined that the company was in the early stages of its investigation of the event.
In a statement posted on its Facebook page on June 8, the Freeport police department noted that it was assisting with an “active explosion” at the LNG Plant in City of Quintana.
The Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s Office stated on its Facebook page that it responded to Freeport LNG shortly before 12pm on June 8. In an update, The Brazoria County Fire Marshal’s office said that it was pleased to report the coordinated mutual aid effort of numerous fire departments within Brazoria County to an incident at Freeport LNG on Quintana Island. Several agencies arrived with full trucks of water to refill the supply used during the response, the fire department outlined.
A video posted on local news station KHOU 11’s YouTube page titled Raw video: Small explosion at Freeport LNG plant in Quintana shows water cannons spraying what appears to be the Freeport LNG plant.
Freeport LNG began to develop the liquefaction project in 2010 and construction started in late 2014, according to Freeport LNG’s website. The first three production units added approximately 15 million metric tons per year of nominal liquefaction capacity to the Quintana Island terminal facilities, the site outlines, adding that an additional LNG train is under development.
Michael Smith - who is the company’s chairman, chief executive officer and majority shareholder - founded Freeport LNG in 2002. Smith previously founded Basin Exploration, Inc. in 1981 and served as its chairman, chief executive officer and president.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- UAE Says Oil Prices Are Nowhere Near Peak Yet
- EU Sanctions on Russia Oil Will Sustain Inflationary Pressures
- U.S. LNG Exports To Europe Increased During 1Q Of 2022
- Oil Prices Continue to Grind Higher
- Energy Outlook Still Suffering From Ukraine-Related Uncertainty
- UK Petrol Prices Closing In On $125+ to Fill Family Cars
- Environmentalists Taking Legal Action On 30 EU-Backed Gas Projects
- No New Rigs for USA
- Oil Tops $122 with Global Supply Crunch Concerns
- Perenco Buys Etinde Field Stake, Becomes Operator
- Shell Gets Green Light To Develop Jackdaw Gas Field
- Equinor Play Opening Well Gives No Oil
- Natural Gas Production In The Permian Hit Record Highs In 2021
- No Gas, Oil In Highly Anticipated Sasanof Well Off Australia
- Israel Moving Energean Power FPSO To Karish Field Angers Lebanon
- Big Oil Investors Backing Off From Paris-Aligned Climate Targets
- Iran Might Get US OK To Flow More Oil Even Without Nuclear Deal
- Aker BP Makes Minor Oil Discovery Near Valhall Field
- Louisiana Investigating Methane Cloud Spotted From Space
- Equinor Restarts Production From Hammerfest LNG Plant
- Russian Oil Producers Start Using Tankers the World Did Not Want
- ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find
- Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time
- This Is Where the Oil Price Would Be Without the War
- Top Headlines: ADNOC Announces 650MM Barrel Oil Find and More
- Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil
- Finland Loses Main Gas Supply
- Biden To Restart Idle Refineries To Tame Fuel Prices
- Ban on Excessive Gasoline Prices Heading for Vote
- Iran Seizes 2 Greek Tankers