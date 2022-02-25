VIDEO: 9 Rescued from Texas Rig Fire
The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) announced Thursday that it had rescued nine people from a rig on fire near Sabine Pass, Texas.
Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a notification at 12:51pm from the dredging vessel Ohio that the Pride Wisconsin mobile offshore drilling unit was on fire in Sabine Pass with nine people aboard, the USCG revealed.
The USCG outlined that watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Sabine Pass 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew and an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to assist with their operation. The Port Arthur Fire Department and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office were also said to have responded, all under the coordination of the Sector Houston-Galveston commander center personnel.
The Dolphin crew transported all nine crewmembers to a nearby rig which was accessible by land, allowing the crewmembers to meet with emergency medical services personnel onshore, the USCG revealed. No injuries were reported and there were no signs of pollution as of Thursday, according to the USCG. The cause of the incident is said to be under investigation.
“Thanks to the phenomenal teamwork and coordination by everyone involved, nine lives were saved,” Captain Keith M. Donohue, the search and rescue mission coordinator for the case, said in a USCG statement.
“Coast Guard crews and personnel train year-round for life-saving situations like this and we take great pleasure in knowing everyone was able to go home safely,” he added in the statement.
A video posted on local news channel 12NewsNow’s twitter page showed the moment an explosion occurred on the rig. Smoke can be seen pouring out of the structure before it is engulfed in a ball of flames.
WATCH | The moment an explosion occurred atop a burning oil rig in Sabine Pass, Texas. The Coast Guard confirmed they rescued nine people in total that were trapped in the rig.— 12NewsNow (@12NewsNow) February 24, 2022
MORE: https://t.co/qRfojwnvjL pic.twitter.com/21oIQDLyIQ
According to vesseltracking.net, the Pride Wisconsin is a platform registered and sailing under the flag of Vanuatu. The structure’s overall length is 75.46 meters and its beam is 61.1 meters, vesseltracking.net outlines.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
