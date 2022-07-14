VIDEO: 6700 Ton Valhall Platform Torn Down with Explosives
Aker Solutions has posted a video on its Facebook page showing the 6,700-ton Valhall drilling platform being torn down with explosives.
In a statement accompanying the video, Aker Solutions outlined that, as Aker BP is upgrading the “gigantic” Valhall field, its original platforms from the early 1980s have been removed and transported to Aker Solutions’ facilities at Stord.
“There, the old giants will be dismantled and as much as 98 percent of the structures will be recycled, giving new life to valuable raw materials such as high-grade steel,” the statement noted.
“Once the platform has been emptied, the next step of the recycling project is to topple the structure so that it comes within reach of the large cutting machines. In some cases, the preferred method is to use explosives,” the statement added.
Last month, Aker BP posted a video on its Facebook page showing the removal of modules from the Valhall field center.
“In order to further develop the area, a new central platform is planned on the field center and this also enables tie-in of the King Lear field,” Aker BP said in a statement accompanying the video.
“The coordinated development will contribute to extend the service life and increased value creation from Valhall,” the company added.
According to the website of Aker BP, the operator of Valhall with a 90 percent interest, the field has produced over a billion barrels of oil equivalents since it was opened in 1982. The ambition is to produce another billion barrels over the next 40 years, the company notes on its site.
“The Valhall field is located in the southern part of the Norwegian sector in the North Sea, and although the field has been in production for several decades, Aker BP sees enormous potential in the area,” the company states on its site.
“The work of modernizing Valhall is well underway, and involves removing old platforms, plugging old wells, investing in new wells and actively seeking new business opportunities in the area,” the company adds.
Net 2P reserves in the Valhall area stand at 291 million barrels of oil equivalent (net), according to Aker BP, which highlights that the area’s production level in 2021 reached more than 46,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Will Russia Force Oil Price to Near $400?
- Europe on Edge While NS1 Is Down
- IEA Says Oil Prices Threaten Economy
- Texas Oil and Gas Production Taxes Break Records
- Germany in Talks with Shell for LNG to Replace Russian Supplies
- Serica Energy Spuds North Eigg Well
- Rovco Adds Vroon's Support Vessel VOS Star to Fleet
- Wartsila Delivering Energy Storage Systems to Clearway
- Biden Calls Inflation Report Out of Date Due to Declining Gas Prices
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- USA Diesel and Gasoline Demand Slip
- Texas Wind Power Failing When State Needs It Most
- USA Gasoline Prices Keep Dropping
- Where Is Oil Heading Next?
- North America Adds 11 Rigs
- Oil Prices Being Yanked Back and Forth
- Eni Developing New LNG Project Offshore Congo
- Pantheon Resources Spuds Alkaid #2 Well On The ANS
- USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz
- Citi Warns Oil May Collapse
- Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter
- Top Headlines: USA Navy and Iran Corps Clash in Strait of Hormuz and More
- Oil Nosedives on Fed Inflation Actions
- Top Headlines: Citi Warns Oil May Collapse and More
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Top Headlines: Oil Industry Responds to Biden Letter and More
- Russian Oil Disappears as Tankers Go Dark
- USA Energy Sec Leads Meeting with 7 Major Oil Companies