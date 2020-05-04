Veteran Iranian OPEC Governor in Coma

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Ministry of Petroleum has revealed that the country’s veteran OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili is in a coma after a severe brain hemorrhage.



Ardebili, who was hospitalized in Tehran on Friday, is described by the ministry as “a vital figure in Iran's international oil policy” and a “staunch Zangeneh aide”. Ardebili was “key” in forming Iran’s position in the global oil arena, especially at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), according to the ministry.



“May Lord's healing hand rest upon him,” the Iranian petroleum ministry said in a statement posted on its official Twitter page.

Iran's veteran #OPEC governor Hossein #Kazempour_Ardebili is in a coma. He was hospitalized on Friday due to a severe brain hemorrhage. May Lord's healing hand rest upon him. pic.twitter.com/hQRu7wvVkT — IranOilMinistry (@VezaratNaft) May 3, 2020

Ardebili served as Iran’s deputy foreign minister and deputy minister of petroleum in the 1980s. He was also Tehran’s ambassador to Japan in the early 1990s, while at the same time serving as OPEC governor.

Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has been Iran’s minister of petroleum since 2013. He previously served in the same post from 1997 to 2005 and was Iran’s minister of Energy from 1988 to 1997.

OPEC describes itself as a permanent, intergovernmental organization. The group was created at the Baghdad Conference on September 10–14, 1960, by Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

