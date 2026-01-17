Veteran Gas Executive Leaving Mercuria

Steve Hill, who was hired by Mercuria Energy Group in 2024 to build out its liquefied natural gas business, is leaving the trading house.

Hill was part of the company’s efforts to expand into the fast-growing global LNG market. Before joining, he was responsible for the vast LNG, gas and power marketing and trading business at energy giant Shell Plc.

He was one of a trio of heavyweight hires Mercuria made after reaping bumper profits, setting off a renewed push into trading physical commodities, along with Kostas Bintas in metals and Nick O’Kane in gas and power.

Known as one of the world’s biggest traders of oil and gas, the firm has been a relative latecomer behind other trading house rivals in building out a large-scale physical trading business for LNG. During Hill’s relatively brief tenure, Mercuria signed deals to offtake LNG from Oman, as well as supply Turkey and China. He also hired several of his former colleagues from Shell, though one — Singapore-based Dong Yuan — recently left the company.

A spokesperson for Mercuria confirmed Hill is leaving the company. Hill didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.