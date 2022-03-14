Vessels Collide Near Chevron Docks in Mississippi
Two vessels collided on Saturday morning near Chevron docks in Pascagoula, Mississippi, according to several reports.
The incident reportedly included the Valaris DS-16 drillship and the bulk carrier ship Akti and was said to have occurred at around 1.30am. Both vessels sustained damage as a result of the collision, according to reports. There have so far been no reports of injuries or pollution following the incident.
Rigzone has contacted the U.S. Coast Guard and Valaris to confirm that the Valaris DS-16 collided with another vessel on Saturday morning near the Chevron docks in Pascagoula but is yet to receive a response from either at the time of writing.
According to Marinetraffic.com, the Valaris DS-16 is currently at port Pascagoula after a voyage of 27 days, originating from the Las Palmas port in Spain. Marrinetraffic.com also shows that the Akti bulk carrier is currently at the port after a voyage of two months and four days, originating from the Cartagena port in Spain.
The Valaris DS-16 has an overall length of 752 feet, a breadth of more than 118 feet and a rated maximum water depth of 12,000 feet, according to Valaris’ website, which shows that the vessel has enough accommodation room for 210 people.
In Valaris’ fourth quarter results statement, which was published last month, the company outlined that it was preparing the Valaris DS-16 – as well as the Valaris DS-4, Valaris DS-9 and Valaris DPS-1 – for new contracts that were expected to commence in the first half of this year.
In October last year, the U.S. Coast Guard revealed that it had rescued a woman after her sailing vessel ran aground near Pascagoula, Mississippi.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
