Versalis Begins Bioethanol Production At Crescentino Plant
Versalis, Eni's chemical company, has started production of bioethanol from lignocellulosic biomass at Crescentino, Italy.
The plant, which was acquired in 2018, has been overhauled thanks to major investments and has started the production of advanced bioethanol, in compliance with the European legislation for the development of renewable energy RED II, as it is derived from raw materials that do not interfere with the food chain.
Eni said that the bioethanol, produced using Proesa technology, one of the world's most innovative industrial-scale biomass chemistry technologies, was ISCC-EU certified and would be used to formulate gasoline with a renewable component.
The plant is capable of processing 200,000 tons of biomass per year, with a maximum production capacity of approximately 25,000 tons of bioethanol per year.
Following an initial test production run in recent weeks, the plant is now working at a progressive speed to fine-tune processes. Since July 2020, Crescentino has also been producing Invix hand and surface disinfectant, a chemical used in medicine made using bio-based ethanol as an active ingredient.
The Versalis plant at Crescentino is an example of sustainable initiative and circularity – its energy supply is self-sustaining due to the production of renewable electricity and steam from the thermoelectric power plant, which is fed with a short supply chain biomass and the lignin co-produced by the process.
A complex water treatment plant also enables the production of biogas, which in turn is used to produce steam. The plant is also able to recycle the water used, thus drastically reducing consumption.
"Starting with the industrial production of advanced bioethanol using Proesa technology is an important step for Crescentino, a one-of-a-kind plant that further strengthens our strategy to develop chemicals using renewable energy to improve sustainable mobility, in line with Eni's energy transition strategy,” Adriano Alfani, CEO of Versalis, said.
“For Versalis, innovation and technological development are essential components for accelerating the development of increasingly sustainable chemicals,” Alfani added.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
