Venture Global Signs Two 20-Year LNG Supply Deals

U.S. LNG project developer Venture Global LNG has executed two new long-term liquified natural gas sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) with New Fortress Energy.

Venture Global said that the first sales and purchase agreement was for 1 million tons per annum from Plaquemines LNG for 20 years.

The other deal was also for 1 million tons per annum from the company’s planned CP2 LNG facility, under construction in Cameron Parish, also for twenty years.

This is the first sales and purchase agreement for the CP2 LNG facility, which the company expects to start construction on in 2023. With these agreements, Venture Global has now executed over 80 percent of long-term 20-year contracts signed by U.S. LNG companies since 2017.

“Venture Global is proud to enter a long-term LNG partnership with New Fortress Energy. Our companies share a commitment to keeping energy markets well supplied while also advancing clean energy goals, through the export of low-cost US LNG to emerging economies,” said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global LNG.

“The CP2 LNG facility, adjacent to Calcasieu Pass, will build on our vision of making Louisiana an international hub for innovation to enhance global energy security,” he added.

In the same statement, Venture Global announced several milestones in its pre-FID activities for Plaquemines LNG. Namely, the company stated that it expects to soon take formal FID and close project financing and that it sold 14 million tons of the 20 mtpa nameplate capacity.

According to Venture Global, the company expects to announce contracts for the remaining capacity in the coming weeks. The company also awarded engineering and procurement contracts to major companies like KBR and Zachry Group joint venture KZJV, Baker Hughes, UOP Honeywell, and CB&I.

“In today’s global market, execution and speed matter, and Venture Global is uniquely positioned to quickly deliver U.S. LNG capacity to meet the world’s growing demand for energy,” Sabel stated.

“With that in mind and building on the successful record of 29 months from FID to first LNG production at Calcasieu Pass, our company has moved forward with an expedited schedule for Plaquemines. While we conclude the project financing process, we have taken several steps to accelerate our project, including the award of major EPC contracts and launching construction in the fall of 2021,” Sabel concluded.

Another recent milestone for Venture Global was the delivery of the first cargo from the Calcasieu Pass facility which landed in the Dunkirk LNG terminal in Louisiana.

Venture Global soon after shipping its first cargo from Calcasieu Pass, the second cargo also left Calcasieu to Milford Haven. The third cargo will also soon be leaving the Calcasieu terminal onboard the Nohshu Maru carrier – with a destination also in Europe.

