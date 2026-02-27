Venture Global Scores Its 1st Long-Term LNG Deal in South Korea

Venture Global signed a 20-year deal to sell 1.5 million metric tons per annum of U.S. LNG to Hanwha Aerospace.

Venture Global Inc signed a 20-year deal to sell 1.5 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of United States liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Hanwha Aerospace Co Ltd, the companies said Friday.

"Venture Global is thrilled to announce our first long-term supply deal in Korea through a new partnership with Hanwha Aerospace which marks another important step in expanding reliable, long-term LNG supply to our partners in Asia", Venture Global chief executive Mike Sabel said in a joint statement.

The agreement, which provides for the start of deliveries in 2030, brings the long-term contracted portfolio of the Arlington, Virginia-based LNG developer to 46 MMtpa, the statement said.

Last year the company added Greece to its partner countries for long-term LNG export. A separate agreement with Eni SpA also made Venture Global the first U.S. LNG producer to secure long-term commitment from the Italian state-backed energy major, according to Venture Global.

Atlantic-See LNG Trade SA, formed last year by Greek companies Aktor Group and DEPA Commercial SMSA, signed up for at least 0.5 MMtpa of LNG for 20 years from 2030. The agreement provides for a potential volume increase.

"This deal marks Greece's first-ever long-term LNG supply agreement with a U.S. exporter, launching a dynamic and growing partnership between Atlantic-See LNG and Venture Global", Venture Global said in a press release November 7, 2025.

Meanwhile Eni placed an order for 2 MMtpa for 20 years from Venture Global's under-construction CP2 LNG in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Deliveries are to start 2030. CP2 LNG is expected to start up 2027.

"The agreement is Eni's first long-term LNG supply from the United States and represents a significant milestone in Eni's strategy to expand and diversify its global LNG footprint, enhancing portfolio flexibility. Part of these volumes will contribute to the diversification of Europe's gas supplies", Eni said in a statement July 16, 2025.

"Venture Global’s proven success in project delivery will support Eni's ambitions to grow its LNG portfolio to approximately 20 MTPA [million metric tons per annum] of contracted volumes by 2030, and to expand its trading business while meeting the evolving needs of customers across key markets worldwide".

Venture Global has already been supplying Italy with LNG through its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines LNG facilities, according to Venture Global.

Venture Global recently applied for a construction permit before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and export authorization before the Department of Energy (DOE) for a project to add over 30 MMtpa of capacity to the Plaquemines LNG complex in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.

A company statement November 17, 2025 said the expansion project's capacity has been increased nearly 40 percent from the initial announcement "due to the continued optimization of our liquefaction trains and strong market demand".

"This bolt-on expansion will be built incrementally in three phases and consist of 32 modular liquefaction trains... This will bring the total peak production capacity across the entire Plaquemines complex to over 58 MTPA [million metric tons per annum]", Venture Global said.

Venture Global shipped the first LNG cargo from Plaquemines LNG over a year ago, as announced by the company December 26, 2024.

