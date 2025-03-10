Venture Global Plans $18B Expansion of Plaquemines LNG

'Our planned expansion of Plaquemines will make it the largest LNG export facility built in North America, supplying LNG to our allies while making a substantial impact on the U.S. balance of trade'.

Venture Global said it is expanding its Plaquemines LNG project in Louisiana with 24 trains and is planning to invest an additional $18 billion.

The investment would bring its total investment in its current and planned U.S. projects to more than $75 billion, the company said in a news release.

The liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility is expected to produce approximately 27 million metric tons per annum (mtpa). With the expansion, the capacity will increase by over 18 mtpa, bringing the expected total production capacity to more than 45 mtpa. The company said it expects a final investment decision on the expansion after the first production at its CP2 LNG project in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

“Our planned expansion of Plaquemines will make it the largest LNG export facility built in North America, supplying LNG to our allies while making a substantial impact on the U.S. balance of trade,” Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel said.

“We believe this flexible incremental capacity will position us to respond rapidly to market growth signals. In a capital-intensive commodity industry, capital will always flow to the most competitive projects, and we believe that an expansion of Plaquemines is one of the most economically efficient opportunities available to quickly meet growing LNG demand. We are grateful for the Trump Administration’s commitment to building out our nation’s critical energy infrastructure. We believe this will be the best regulatory environment in decades,” Sabel added.

In December 2024, the Plaquemines project achieved its first LNG, and exported its first cargo, Venture Global said in an earlier news release.

For the CP2 LNG project, the company plans to build, own and operate an LNG export facility with a capacity of at least 20 mtpa. The CP2 LNG terminal facility will be located on an approximately 1,150-acre site adjacent to Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG facility in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The associated marine facility will be located on Monkey Island, between the Calcasieu Ship Channel and Calcasieu Pass.

The proposed CP Express natural gas pipeline will begin in Jasper County, Texas and pass through Newton County, Texas and Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, and end at the CP2 LNG terminal in Cameron Parish.

In February, the company said it notified its long-term customers that its Calcasieu Pass facility would begin commercial operations on April 15.

The facility will achieve its commercial operation date in under 68 months from its August 2019 final investment decision, “despite substantial impacts including two hurricanes, the COVID-19 pandemic, and major unforeseen manufacturing issues, such as with the Heat Recovery Steam Generators (HRSGs) forming part of the facility’s power island,” the company said in an earlier statement.

“We have brought much needed incremental LNG capacity to the market from Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines – the majority of which went to our allies in Europe. We continue to improve and optimize production, most recently at Plaquemines, where every liquefaction train we have activated thus far has consistently demonstrated pro rata production levels of approximately 140 percent of nameplate capacity. We also recently announced that we anticipate commencing commercial operations at Calcasieu Pass on April 15, 2025, and are thrilled to report that we are launching the FID process for CP2,” Sabel said.

To contact the author, email rocky.teodoro@rigzone.com