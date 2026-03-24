Venture Global Notches 5-Year LNG Order from Vitol

Venture Global Inc has signed a deal to supply 1.5 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over 5 years to commodities trader Vitol Group.

Deliveries, to be sourced from Venture Global's portfolio, are to start this year, a joint statement said Monday.

"Global demand for flexible, reliable U.S. LNG is rapidly growing, and Venture Global is proud to work with premier LNG trading companies like Vitol to provide this critical supply to the market", said Venture Global chief executive Mike Sabel. "Thanks to our innovative model, we have the ability to provide our customers with short, medium and long-term LNG supply, and this agreement is another important step in diversifying the tenor of our LNG portfolio".

Pablo Galante Escobar, Vitol global head for LNG, said, "Through this transaction Vitol is expanding its supply base to be able to offer diverse and reliable sources of energy to our customers and partners around the world".

Venture Global has three projects in operation or under construction, all in Louisiana along the Gulf Coast.

The Arlington, Virginia-based developer began producing LNG in 2022 through its Calcasieu Pass project. The project holds a permit from the Department of Energy (DOE) to export up to 12.4 MMtpa or 640.67 billion cubic feet (Bcf) a year of natural gas equivalent to countries with a free trade agreement (FTA) with the United States and non-FTA nations.

Earlier this month Venture Global's Plaquemines project received DOE authorization to export 27.2 MMtpa of LNG or 1,405.33 Bcf per year of gas equivalent to FTA and non-FTA countries. Venture Global expects the project to launch into commercial operation by the end of this year.

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The other project, the under-construction CP2, is permitted to ship about 28 MMtpa or 1.45 trillion cubic feet a year of gas equivalent to FTA and non-FTA countries. Venture Global expects to start up CP2 next year.

Last year Venture Global sold 1,409 trillion British thermal units of LNG, increasing 181 percent from 2024 and setting a record for the company. Venture Global exported 380 cargoes in 2025, up from 239 cargoes in 2024, it said in its statement of results March 2, 2026.

Revenue rose 177 percent to $13.8 billion. Income from operations grew 192 percent to $5.2 billion. Net profit increased 53 percent to $2.3 billion. EBITDA adjusted for extraordinary or non-recurring items totaled $6.3 billion, up 198 percent.

The $785 million increase in net income was "largely driven by higher income from operations of $3.4 billion primarily due to higher LNG sales volumes of $6.2 billion predominantly at the Plaquemines project as a result of commissioning progress", Venture Global said.

This year Venture Global expects to increase cargo exports to 486-527, of which 145-156 cargoes are expected to come from the Calcasieu project and 341-371 from the Plaquemines project.

"We continue to progress on construction, commissioning and assurance testing required in advance of the commercial operation date of our Plaquemines project", Venture Global said. "Thanks to a series of innovative mitigations and previously announced incremental expenditures addressing the challenges that arise in the construction and commissioning of a large, complex project, we are pleased to reaffirm that we are targeting Plaquemines project phase I COD in Q4 2026 as previously communicated to our customers and Plaquemines project phase II COD in mid-2027".

On March 13, 2026 Venture Global announced a final investment decision to proceed with the second phase of CP2.

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