Venture Global Files Applications for Plaquemines LNG Expansion

Venture Global said it had applied for a construction permit before FERC and export authorization before DOE for a project to add over 30 million metric tons a year of capacity to the Louisiana facility.

Venture Global Inc said Monday it had applied for a construction permit before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and export authorization before the Department of Energy (DOE) for a project to add over 30 million metric tons per annum (MTPA) of capacity to the Plaquemines LNG complex in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana.

The Arlington, Virginia-based producer said in a statement on its website it has increased the project's capacity by nearly 40 percent from the initial announcement earlier this year "due to the continued optimization of our liquefaction trains and strong market demand".

"This bolt-on expansion will be built incrementally in three phases and consist of 32 modular liquefaction trains… This will bring the total peak production capacity across the entire Plaquemines complex to over 58 MTPA", Venture Global said.

Chief executive Greg Sabel said, "This strategic step provides Venture Global with the optionality to develop a scalable project that can efficiently meet market needs as they evolve".

When it announced the brownfield expansion March 6, initially comprising 24 trains, Venture Global estimated the investment to be around $18 billion.

Venture Global shipped the first LNG cargo from Plaquemines LNG late 2024. The shipment to Germany was for Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG.

"Plaquemines LNG is one of the two fastest greenfield projects of its size to reach first production and, now, first cargo delivery, along with Venture Global's first project, Calcasieu Pass", Venture Global said in a statement December 26, 2024.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

Sabel said then, "In just five years, Venture Global has built, produced and launched exports from two large-scale LNG projects which has never been done before in the history of the industry".

Venture Global said at the time, "Like Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass project, Plaquemines has exported its first cargo far in advance of the U.S. Department of Energy's requirement to commence exports within seven years from issuance of the non-FTA [free-trade agreement] export authorization".

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com