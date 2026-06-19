Venture Global Bags New LNG Supply Contract from EnBW

Venture Global executed new agreements to supply about 0.82 million metric tons per annum of U.S. liquefied natural gas for 5 years to Germany's EnBW.

Venture Global Inc on Thursday executed new agreements to supply about 0.82 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of United States liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 5 years to Germany's EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG.

Deliveries will start this year, on top of an existing 20-year, 2-MMtpa agreement between the companies.

"Our dynamic marketing platform uniquely positions us to provide supply solutions across the short, medium, and long term", Venture Global chief executive Mike Sabel said in an online statement.

EnBW was the inaugural customer for Venture Global's Plaquemines LNG project in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, which shipped its first LNG cargo late 2024, according to a Venture Global statement December 26 of that year.

EnBW, majority owned by Baden-Württemberg state, has an existing agreement to buy 2 MMtpa of LNG from Venture Global over 20 years. EnBW initially signed up for 1.5 MMtpa, to be supplied by Plaquemines LNG and CP2 LNG, as announced June 21, 2022.

On October 6, 2022 a joint statement with Venture Global said EnBW had increased its offtake by a combined 0.5 MMtpa from the two facilities.

On March 13, 2026 the Energy Department authorized an immediate 13 percent increase in exports from Plaquemines LNG. "With today’s order, Plaquemines LNG is now authorized to immediately export a total of 3.85 Bcf/d [billion cubic feet per day] to both FTA [free trade agreement] and non-FTA countries", the department said.

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While Plaquemines started exporting 2024 Venture Global has said the official start date of commercial operation would be in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Meanwhile the under-construction CP2 is permitted to ship about 28 MMtpa or 1.45 trillion cubic feet a year of gas equivalent to FTA and non-FTA countries. Venture Global expects to put CP2 onstream next year.

Venture Global has three projects in operation or under construction, all in Louisiana along the Gulf Coast.

The other facility, Calcasieu Pass, began producing LNG in 2022. The project holds a federal permit to export up to 12.4 MMtpa or 640.67 Bcf a year of gas equivalent to FTA and non-FTA nations.

On March 13, 2026 Venture Global announced a final investment decision to proceed with CP2's second phase.

A fourth project, CP3 LNG, is in the development stage, the company says on its website.

In the first quarter of 2026 Venture Global exported 130 cargos and sold 481 trillion British thermal units (TBtu) of LNG, up 67 cargos and 253 TBtu from Q1 2025, according to its quarterly report May 12, 2026.

"We expect to export 147-154 cargos from the Calcasieu Project and 347-369 cargos from the Plaquemines Project in 2026", the report said.

For the January-March 2026 quarter, Venture Global recorded $4.6 billion in revenue, $1.2 million in income from operations, $500 million in net profit and $1.4 billion in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

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