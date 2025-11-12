Venture Global Bags Long-Term LNG Supply Contracts

The U.S. LNG producer announced multiple long-term contracts to supply three Greek, Japanese and Spanish companies.

United States liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Venture Global Inc this week announced multiple long-term contracts to supply three Greek, Japanese and Spanish companies.

Atlantic-See LNG Trade SA, formed this month by Greek companies Aktor Group and DEPA Commercial SMSA, committed to at least 0.5 million metric tons per annum (MMtpa) of United States-produced LNG for 20 years from 2030.

"Under the SPA [sale and purchase agreement], Atlantic-See has the potential to expand its purchase commitment", Venture Global said in a press release.

"This deal marks Greece’s first ever long-term LNG supply agreement with a U.S. exporter, launching a dynamic and growing partnership between Atlantic-See LNG and Venture Global", Venture Global said.

The agreement between Venture Global and Atlantic-See LNG Trade was signed at the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation summit between Central and Eastern European countries and the U.S.

Separately Venture Global said it had bagged a contract to supply Tokyo-based Mitsui & Co Ltd one MMtpa for 20 years from 2029.

"This collaboration between our two companies will strengthen energy security, enhance the balance of trade and deepen the long-standing ties between our nations", said Venture Global chief executive Mike Sabel. "This agreement builds upon our existing long-term relationships with Japanese companies".

Spain's Naturgy also contracted Venture Global for one MMtpa for 20 years from 2030.

"The agreement represents Spain’s first long-term contract for American LNG since Venture Global’s first contract in 2018", Venture Global said in another statement. "To date, Venture Global has supplied Spain with 35 cargos from its Calcasieu Pass and Plaquemines facilities".

Sabel said, "This contract will positively impact the U.S. balance of trade with Spain and enhance energy security across the region".

"The signing of this agreement, along with the strong commercial momentum we've achieved over the past six months, reflects the continued customer confidence in our company and the robust demand for LNG globally", Sabel added.

In its latest quarterly report, Venture Global said it had exported 100 cargos totaling 372 trillion British thermal units (TBtu) in the third quarter, up 261 TBtu from the same three-month period last year.

Q3 revenue rose 260 percent year-on-year to $3.3 billion. Net profit was $429 million, compared to a net loss of $347 million for Q3 2024.

The profit increase "was largely driven by higher income from operations of $1.1 billion primarily due higher LNG sales volumes of $1.9 billion primarily at the Plaquemines Project, partially offset by lower LNG sales prices net of the cost of feed gas of $645 million at the Calcasieu Project due to the commencement of LNG sales under its post-COD SPAs in April 2025, non-cash favorable changes in interest rates swaps of $336 million and higher interest expense of $293 million", Venture Global said.

"Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2025, increased $1.2 billion, or 439 percent, as compared to 2024 driven primarily by higher LNG sales volumes primarily at the Plaquemines Project, resulting in greater total margin for LNG sold".

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com