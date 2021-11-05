Venture Global and Sinopec in Historic LNG Deal

Venture Global highlighted that the transaction represented the largest single LNG supply deal ever signed by a U.S. company and noted that it will double imports of U.S. LNG to China.

Venture Global LNG and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp. (Sinopec) have signed two 20-year sales and purchase agreements (SPA) for the supply of a total of four million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG, Venture Global has revealed.

The LNG will come from Venture Global’s Plaquemines LNG export facility in Plaquemines Parish Louisiana, according to Venture Global, which added that Sinopec subsidiary UNIPEC has also agreed to purchase 3.5 million tons of LNG from Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass LNG facility for a shorter duration.

Venture Global, which described the agreement as “historic”, highlighted that the transaction represented the largest single LNG supply deal ever signed by a U.S. company and noted that it will double imports of U.S. LNG to China.

“Venture Global is proud to enter into this new and exciting long-term partnership with Sinopec, and soon become the largest U.S. LNG exporter to China,” Mike Sabel, the chief executive officer of Venture Global, said in a company statement.

“[This] announcement will accelerate our combined efforts to lower carbon emissions and provide a low-cost, reliable and secure energy supply to China. From day one, Venture Global has been on a mission to drive fuel switching around the world from coal to natural gas, and we are thrilled to equip Sinopec with a large supply of U.S. LNG to do that and assist China in its energy transition,” he added in the statement.

Ma Yongsheng, the president of Sinopec Corp, said, “Sinopec has been pursuing low-carbon, green, safe, responsible and sustainable development, seeking high quality growth of its natural gas business”.

“We are committed to building capacity in providing clean energy and meeting peoples aspiration for better life. The signing of this LNG SPA reflects the shared mission of Sinopec and Venture Global in promoting the global energy transition and is of significance in achieving carbon emission peak and neutrality goals,” Yongsheng went on to say.

The American Petroleum Institute (API), which represents all segments of America’s natural gas and oil industry, retweeted news of the deal as it broke.

In early September, Venture Global outlined that it and PGNiG had finalized the expansion of their LNG partnership and noted that the company was set to become America’s top LNG supplier to Poland. Under the deal, PGNiG will purchase an additional two million tons per annum of LNG from Venture Global for 20 years. The deal amended an existing agreement signed by the companies in 2018, increasing the volume of LNG purchased from Calcasieu Pass LNG to 1.5 million tons per annum and the volume from Plaquemines LNG to 4 million tons per annum, bringing the total volume of LNG PGNiG has committed to purchase from Venture Global facilities to 5.5 million tons per annum for 20 years.

