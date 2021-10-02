Velesto Jack-Up To Drill Five Wells For Petronas
Malaysian rig owner Velesto has won work for one of its jack-up drilling rigs for operations in Malaysia with the state-owned oil and gas company Petronas Carigali.
Velesto Energy said in a Bursa Malaysia statement that Velesto Drilling received a letter of award from Petronas Carigali for the provision of jack-up drilling rig services.
To clarify, Velesto Drilling is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Velesto Malaysian Ventures which, in turn, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Velesto Energy.
The company added that the contract was for the provision of services of the jack-up rig NAGA 2 with an estimated contract value of $12.4 million.
Under the drilling program for Petronas Carigali, the NAGA 2 rig will drill five firm wells with an extension option for one plus one well. The expected start date is between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.
The NAGA 2 is a premium independent-leg cantilever jack-up rig with a drilling depth capability of 30,000 feet and has a rated operating water depth of 350 feet.
It is worth noting that this was the rig’s second contract from Petronas in the last six months. The previous deal was awarded in March 2021.
The contract was for three firm wells, with the expected start date between 15 May 2021 to 15 June 2021. At the time, the NAGA 5 was hired along with the NAGA 2. The contract was for work on one firm well with an extension option of one plus one well with the start date between April 1, 2021, and April 14, 2021.
Apart from the positive rig news, it is worth reminding that Velesto lost one of its rigs this year following an incident in which the NAGA 7 rig tilted and sunk, resulting in a total loss of the asset.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Exxon Sees $700MM Windfall from Gas Rally
- Higher Oil Prices a Function of Higher NatGas Prices
- Subsea 7 Lands Major Subsea Deal
- Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale Set for November
- Neptune Energy Begins Drilling Dugong Tail Exploration Well
- Australia Commits $180MM For Carbon Capture Projects
- Oil Completes Sixth Straight Week Of Gains
- COSL Drilling Rig Set For North Sea Work With Ithaca
- BofA Says Oil May Hit $100 This Winter
- Aberdeen University Commits to Fossil Fuel Divestment
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Petrofac Pleads Guilty In Bribery Case, Awaiting Sentencing
- Jack-Up Drilling Rigs Set For LNG Conversion
- 3Q Oil and Gas Discovery Roundup
- USA Oil Production Outlook Set to Grow
- Diamond Offshore To Manage Aquadrill Rig During One-Year GOM Deal
- BP Starts Next Expansion Project Phase In Gulf of Mexico
- Commodity Giant Paints Bullish Oil and Gas Outlook
- OGUK Launches New North Sea Survey
- Enauta Shuts Down Field Off Brazil Due To Gas Leak
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- Significant Onshore Australia Gas Discovery Made
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker
- Warwick Buys $450MM of Texas Shale Assets