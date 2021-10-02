Velesto Jack-Up To Drill Five Wells For Petronas

Velesto won work for one of its jack-up drilling rigs for operations in Malaysia with Petronas Carigali.

Malaysian rig owner Velesto has won work for one of its jack-up drilling rigs for operations in Malaysia with the state-owned oil and gas company Petronas Carigali.

Velesto Energy said in a Bursa Malaysia statement that Velesto Drilling received a letter of award from Petronas Carigali for the provision of jack-up drilling rig services.

To clarify, Velesto Drilling is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Velesto Malaysian Ventures which, in turn, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Velesto Energy.

The company added that the contract was for the provision of services of the jack-up rig NAGA 2 with an estimated contract value of $12.4 million.

Under the drilling program for Petronas Carigali, the NAGA 2 rig will drill five firm wells with an extension option for one plus one well. The expected start date is between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

The NAGA 2 is a premium independent-leg cantilever jack-up rig with a drilling depth capability of 30,000 feet and has a rated operating water depth of 350 feet.

It is worth noting that this was the rig’s second contract from Petronas in the last six months. The previous deal was awarded in March 2021.

The contract was for three firm wells, with the expected start date between 15 May 2021 to 15 June 2021. At the time, the NAGA 5 was hired along with the NAGA 2. The contract was for work on one firm well with an extension option of one plus one well with the start date between April 1, 2021, and April 14, 2021.

Apart from the positive rig news, it is worth reminding that Velesto lost one of its rigs this year following an incident in which the NAGA 7 rig tilted and sunk, resulting in a total loss of the asset.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com