Velesto Completes Upgrade Works On Two Jack-Up Rigs
Offshore drilling rig owner Velesto Energy has completed the offline capabilities upgrading works for the Naga 5 and Naga 6 jack-up rigs.
The upgrade work made them the first two Malaysian jack-ups equipped with offline capabilities. The upgrades will cater to clients’ requirements and increase the competitiveness of these rigs during contract bidding.
“We are pleased to have completed the upgrading works for Naga 5 and Naga 6. This is the first time that Velesto has carried out upgrades for its jack-up rigs. Given the current upward trend in the drilling segment, the successful completion could not be timelier. It also reflects our commitment to our clients in driving performance through operational excellence while ensuring the highest level of safety.”
“The offline capabilities will further strengthen Velesto’s value creation as a local company on par with global players, offering sustainable competitive advantages. My sincere appreciation to all parties involved for the seamless collaboration towards the upgrades’ completion,” President of Velesto Megat Zariman Abdul Rahim said.
The offline capabilities on the two jack-up rigs will reduce the total time spent on wells as the rigs can do multiple scopes of activities while drilling. With fewer rig days per well, it will help to bring down the overall drilling project costs for clients and indirectly reduce the industry’s emission footprint.
Earlier this year, Naga 5 and Naga 6 secured work orders with PTTEP HK Offshore and Petronas Carigali, respectively. Naga 5 started operations in July 2022 while Naga 6 will begin operations at the end of August 2022 within Malaysia, upon the completion of the upgrades.
As for the company, Velesto has a fleet of six wholly-owned premium jack-up drilling rigs and four hydraulic workover units.
