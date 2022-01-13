Vedanta Puts $12B Price Tag on Indian Oil Refiner
Vedanta Group is willing to spend $12 billion to acquire India’s state-owned refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp., an asset sale that’s among the nation’s biggest and which has faced delays in completion.
“We’re not going to bid aggressively, but we will put the right price,” billionaire chairman Anil Agarwal said in an interview in Riyadh on Wednesday. “The market cap of the company is about $11 billion to $12 billion, so this is the amount of investment we’re looking at.”
India’s plan to privatize BPCL has run into rough weather with bidders struggling to find partners and spread their financial risks for the big-ticket acquisition. The country was expecting global oil majors to team up with investment funds to participate in the sale. But some bidders are finding it difficult to invest due to global sustainability rules that make it tougher for them to make large investments in fossil fuels.
The sale, potentially the country’s biggest privatization, is crucial for the government because it needs to raise revenues for its spending programs. It’s already missed a September deadline to complete the sale of its entire 53% stake in BPCL, the country’s second-biggest state refiner. The company’s current market capitalization is around 848.27 billion rupees ($11.4 billion).
The commodities tycoon expects India to open the bids for BPCL in March. Besides Vedanta Group, private equity firms Apollo Global Management and I Squared Capital have also showed interest in acquiring the government’s holding in the oil refiner.
“We’ve an understanding with people, everyone will be putting the money as the deal comes through,” Agarwal said, adding his company has teamed up with London-based Centricus Asset Management Ltd. to create a $10 billion war chest to buy assets that the Indian government wants to exit, including a stake in Shipping Corp. of India.
Here are some more comments from Agarwal on his various businesses:
- Agarwal said he was confident Vedanta would soon regain control of its copper unit in Zambia.
- “The new government said publicly that we have legal rights. The court has made a ruling. So I have a feeling that it’s a question of time to get back our assets.”
- “We have invested almost $3 billion in Zambia and we need to invest a further $2.5 billion to make it world class.”
- NOTE: Vedanta Resources’ Zambia copper unit has been under provisional liquidation since May 2019 and the matter is still the subject of court cases and arbitration proceedings.
- Vedanta sees good potential for investing in zinc mining projects in Saudi Arabia.
- On the ESG front, Agarwal said he is looking to invest $20 billion on transforming operations to produce metals in a sustainable way, without adding any details.
--With assistance from Swansy Afonso.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- EIA Raises Oil Price Forecast for 2022
- McDermott Secures Mega Offshore Contract
- Aramco Moves into Russia's Backyard with New Deal
- Top Seven Energy Transition Trends To Keep An Eye On In 2022
- Global Oil And Gas Investments To Reach $628B In 2022
- Eni Gets Five New Exploration Licenses In Egypt
- CNOOC To Drill Nearly 360 New Wells This Year
- Petronas Launches Mental Health First Aid Training Program
- Equinor Takes $1.8B Impairment on Mariner
- Petronas Makes Gas Discovery
- USA Gasoline Markets Point to Bad News for Biden
- Shale Titan Ready to Pump More Oil If Market Wants It
- Analyst Releases Latest Multi-Year Oil Price Forecast
- Kazakhstan Unrest Prompts Oil Export Concerns
- Top Headlines: USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again and More
- Ecuador Resumes Oil Exports from Amazon
- W&T Offshore Buys Producing Gulf Of Mexico Fields
- Saipem Bags Scarborough, Yellowtail Deals Worth $1.1B
- Oil Up Third Consecutive Week in Tightened Market
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Shell Taps Out As Amazon Warrior Sails Away From South Africa
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?