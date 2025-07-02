VC Summer Nuclear Station in South Carolina Gets 20-Year Extension

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) has granted V.C. Summer Nuclear Station Unit 1 in Jenkinsville, South Carolina, a 20-year extension to operate through 2062.

"V.C. Summer Nuclear Station has provided reliable, affordable and increasingly clean energy for our customers in the Palmetto State for more than 40 years”, Dominion Energy chief nuclear officer Eric Carr said in an online statement Tuesday. “With steady population growth and economic development, South Carolina will continue to need a clean and reliable workhorse like V.C. Summer to power our customers’ homes and businesses around the clock well into the future”.

The 966-megawatt plant powers customers of Dominion Energy and state-owned Santee Cooper. It can serve nearly 242,000 homes according to Dominion Energy. The facility is a three-loop Westinghouse pressurized water reactor operated with oversight from the NRC.

V.C. Summer had been licensed to operate from 1982 to 2022. A renewal awarded 2004 extended its life for 20 years to 2042. The new extension secures operation through August 2062.

“To ensure V.C. Summer’s longevity, Dominion Energy regularly performs maintenance and conducts upgrades at the station, including recently replacing the main transformer”, the Richmond, Virginia-based utility said. “Dominion Energy will continue to invest in V.C. Summer to ensure it operates at the highest levels of safety and performance for the life of the station”.

Dominion Energy - which provides regulated electricity service to 3.6 million homes and businesses in Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina, as well as regulated natural gas service to 500,000 customers in South Carolina - filed a letter of intention in December 2023 on the potential license extension of two other nuclear units.

The expression of intent was for Units 2 and 3 of Millstone Power Station (MPS) in Waterford Connecticut, which Dominion Energy says can power 2 million homes.

MPS2 and MPS3 hold renewed licenses lasting through July 2035 and November 2045 respectively. These were issued November 2005.

V.C. Summer is the second station to receive a renewed license this year, after Duke Energy’s Oconee station in Seneca, South Carolina, according to online information on the NRC’s website.

Oconee Units 1, 2 and 3 have been permitted to operate through February 2053, October 2053 and July 2054 respectively.

The NRC has now approved license extensions for seven nuclear stations since 2019. The others are Turkey Point (Units 3 and 4), Peach Bottom (Units 2 and 3), Surry (Units 1 and 2), North Anna (Units 1 and 2) and Monticello (Unit 1).

Applications for six others, two of which were filed 2025, are under review. The stations are Point Beach (Units 1 and 2), St. Lucie (Units 1 and 2), Browns Ferry (Units 1, 2 and 3), Dresen (Units 2 and 3), H.B. Robinson (Unit 2) and Edwin I. Hatch (Units 1 and 2), according to the NRC’s tracker page.

