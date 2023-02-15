Vattenfall Showcasing Offshore Energy Jobs to Young Engineers

Vattenfall has brought together the young minds of East Coast College Lowestoft and Amsterdam's MBO College Airport to teach them job skills for the offshore wind industry.

Energy major Vattenfall has focused on young engineers recently, bringing together the bright minds of East Coast College (ECC) Lowestoft and Amsterdam’s MBO College Airport to present job skills for the offshore industry that is gathering pace in the North Sea.

The company spotted the potential of fostering skills and knowledge exchange. The effort enabled students to access specialist skills not available at their own colleges. The extra skills support their entry into the burgeoning industry in the sea between their hometowns.

Electrical engineering and aviation students from Amsterdam’s MBO College Airport spent two weeks in Lowestoft training on specialist industry equipment at ECC’s £11.7 million Energy Skills Centre and in its Environmental Survival Tank.

Later this year they will host ECC engineering students on a return visit when they learn specialist blade repair skills using decommissioned turbine blades supplied to the college by Vattenfall.

During their two weeks in Lowestoft, the Dutch students worked with Vattenfall’s young ambassadors studying at ECC, who they trained to deliver a day-long workshop to design and build a virtual windfarm. They also visited two offshore wind farm bases and control rooms and went behind the scenes at Associated British Ports (ABP) Lowestoft.

“Partnerships like this are really important for Vattenfall and the offshore wind industry, and are also great for students here in the east of England and in Holland, helping them get experience and a head start in our exciting industry,” said Denise Hone, Senior Stakeholder and Community Engagement Manager for Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone.

Vattenfall’s flagship Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone will generate enough green energy to power more than four million UK homes.

“The east of England is changing the world in a green energy revolution with billions of pounds being invested in the sea between the two colleges in England and the Netherlands. As we move into construction of our Norfolk Wind Zone, we need local people to work on our project so this is a great opportunity for local students to get involved,” Hone said.

“It’s fantastic that East Coast College is at the heart of offshore wind training. The students have gone back to Holland with Global Wind Organisation (GWO) training, which is the gateway to work offshore,” she said.

Gijs Thieme, 21, an electrical engineering student from Amsterdam, plans to combine his love of climbing with a future career by scaling 328 ft long blades out at sea as a blade repair technician.

“It has been amazing. I have learned so much about safety offshore, turbines and how they operate, and first aid skills,” he said.

Rachel Bunn, East Coast College Director of Commercial and Community Projects, said drone and robotics skills training were being explored for future exchanges. “The exchange is about opening students’ eyes to the ‘What If?’ and ‘I Can’. This pilot project proved that ECC is at the forefront of training, locally, regionally and internationally. We will be working with the same college moving forward with different cohorts but also rolling it out to other international providers,” Bunn said.

Offshore skills tutors Dave Carter and Jason Bull, from leading training provider Hexis based at ECC, delivered the students’ training.

The new partnership supports offshore wind industry targets to employ 100,000 people in the UK alone by 2030.

