Varo Bets on Biogas in Europe, to Acquire RES

Varo Energy is acquiring Renewable Energy Services BV (RES), a biogas trading company, in a move that “strengthens Varo’s position in Europe” by integrating its feedstock aggregation and manufacturing, the company said in a news release.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023, based on approval by relevant authorities, Varo said. The price of the sale was not disclosed.

Varo said that the acquisition adds a trading capacity of one terawatt-hour of biogas and green certificates per year, equivalent to the greenhouse gas emissions of 100,000 European homes. The deal also improves the company’s ability to “deliver competitive end-to-end biogas solutions for customers across 10 European countries”, the company said.

According to the release, RES has been one of Europe’s fastest-growing biogas suppliers and traders since 2013, with a growth of over 800 percent year on year. In 2022, RES sourced 250,000 megawatt-hours of biogas, resulting in the reduction of 60,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions. RES “plays a major role” in matching producers and consumers of biogas in the European Union, the release said.

“We believe biogas is a key ingredient in the future European energy mix”, Varo CEO Dev Sanyal said. “The addition of RES to VARO’s diversified portfolio further enhances our sourcing and optimization capabilities in biogas – one of the five strategic growth pillars that VARO has identified as offering the most attractive low carbon growth potential while playing to our strengths.”

“RES’ established trading capabilities and customer value proposition, as well as their entrepreneurial culture, are well suited to supporting VARO’s growth in biogas and build on our leading sourcing and operational capabilities”, Sanyal added.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for RES and reinforces our commitment to expanding the production and consumption of biogas across Europe”, RES Managing Director Freek Smelt said. “Together with VARO, we will leverage our trading capabilities and expertise to deliver renewable certified biogas and support customers in achieving their net-zero targets. We look forward to being part of the VARO team to drive further growth in the biogas sector and create a sustainable future."

In January 2023, Varo said it acquired an 80 percent stake in Bio Energy Coevorden BV (BEC) in the Netherlands to develop the largest biogas manufacturing facility in northern Europe. After a planned expansion, the facility will more than double its current capacity to 650 gigawatt-hours (GWh) from 300 GWh by 2026, becoming one of the three largest biogas facilities in Europe, according to an earlier news release.

“Large-scale biogas facilities have an important role in accelerating Europe’s energy transition – offering an alternative to conventional fuels at scale with emissions 90 [percent] lower than natural gas as well as allowing our refineries to replace their natural gas consumption with biomethane products with a lower carbon intensity”, Sanyal said in an earlier statement. “Growth in biogas will further support Europe’s energy security by diversifying supply.”

Biogas is generated by breaking down agricultural waste or sludge, such as manure and other organic materials, in anaerobic digesters and waste facilities or landfill sites. The biogas is then further processed to produce biomethane/bio-LNG or is burnt to generate electricity. The biomethane can be used interchangeably with natural gas. European demand for biogas is expected to increase three times by 2030, Varo said.

