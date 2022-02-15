Var Energi Sets Share Price Ahead Of IPO

Var Energi has set an offer price for shares at $3.15 per share ahead of its initial public offering.

Norwegian Continental Shelf focused oil and gas company Var Energi has set an offer price for its shares at $3.15 per share ahead of its initial public offering.

Following consultation with its coordinators, Vår Energi, Eni, and HitecVision decided to fix the offer price for its shares at NOK 28 per offer share ($3.15 per offer share). According to the company, the offering – including the over-allotment option – is multiple times covered at the offer price.

The offer period in the offering expired on February 15, 2022, for both the institutional offering as well as in the retail offering and the employee offering.

It is worth noting that DNB Markets, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and SpareBank were engaged as joint global coordinators. ABG Sundal Collier, BofA Securities Europe, Carnegie, Jefferies, and Pareto Securities are acting as joint bookrunners together with the coordinators.

To remind, Vår Energi’s current shareholders – Eni and HitecVision which currently own 69.85 and 30.15 percent of the company – announced the IPO and application for the listing on the Oslo Stock Exchange in late January this year. The two companies consider the listing to be an important step in the development of Vår Energi.

At the time, the IPO was described as a way to “provide access to the Norwegian and international capital markets and is intended to allow the company to diversify its ownership structure and create a strong long-term shareholder base, including employee engagement.”

The shareholders also stated that they do intend to remain active and committed owners following the IPO, with Eni intending to retain a majority stake while preserving equity accounting.

The IPO is subject to receipt of the relevant approvals from the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority, as well as prevailing equity capital market conditions.

To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com