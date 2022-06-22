Var Energi Prepares For Future Growth With Management Reshape

Var Energi is preparing for future growth with the creation of a new organizational structure and management team.

Oil and gas company Vår Energi is preparing for future growth with the creation of a new organizational structure and management team.

Vår Energi said that two new business areas will be established to provide expertise, projects, and products across the company. The company is gathering professionals to ensure people development, and governance, and to prioritize competence and capacity to realize the potential.

In the new structure, Technology, Drilling, and Subsurface form one new business area allowing the accelerated use of new technological solutions and digitalization of the company. Project Development and Supply Chain Management will be responsible for Vår Energi’s project portfolio and optimization and standardization of the firm’s supply chain. ​

“Vår Energi has set a goal to become a net producer of 350,000 barrels of oil and gas per day by the end of 2025, focusing on safe, more efficient, and sustainable operations. We are now re-shaping the organization into what we believe is the right one to achieve our targets, where the new simplified structure and strengthened management team is a key enabler,” the company’s CEO Torger Rød said.

As part of the reorganization Ingrid Sølvberg and Atle Reinseth will be joining the management team, responsible for Technology, Drilling, and Subsurface and Project Development and Supply Chain Management, respectively.

Sølvberg arrives from the role as Director General in the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate. Before this, she held significant leadership positions in NPD, Centrica, and Statoil – now Equinor.

Reinseth comes from Equinor and the role of VP for Shaping, Improvement, and Analyses in project development. His experience includes key leadership roles in both procurement and project development in Equinor and Acergy, now part of Subsea7.

“We very much look forward to welcoming Sølvberg and Reinseth. Their vast experience and competence will further strengthen our organizational capabilities,” Rød added.

Implementation in Q4

The current organizational structure and management team will remain in place until the new structure is implemented, which is planned to be completed within the fourth quarter of this year.

“It’s all about people, competence, and preparing for the future. The changes we have now announced will enable our organization to work more easily and efficiently, and thereby increase our overall productivity. Vår Energi, with 950 highly competent employees, is a right-sized organization. By improving how we work together we create an even stronger company that can seize new opportunities,” Rød says.

The organizational changes reflect a process that includes valuable input from Vår Energi’s employees and in consultation with the company’s labor unions and workforce representatives. The changes are designed around the company’s strengths, including a highly competent and experienced workforce, a diversified Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) portfolio, and the company’s growth potential.

“We are committed to delivering a better future. Vår Energi will continue to grow and invest in the NCS, securing a stable supply of energy. Our goal is to be the safest operator, a partner of choice, and an ESG leader on the NCS, aiming for zero injuries and net-zero emissions from our operations by 2030,” Rød concluded.

