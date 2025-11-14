Var Energi Confirms Oil Discovery Near Goliat

Zagato North yielded estimated gross recoverable resources of up to three million barrels of oil equivalent.

Var Energi ASA on Thursday confirmed oil in the Zagato North appraisal well, located 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) north of its operated Goliat field on Norway's side of the Barents Sea.

Zagato North, or well 7122/8-4 S, yielded estimated gross recoverable resources of up to three million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) in the Klappmyss and Realgrunnen formations, according to a press release by the Stavanger, Norway-based oil and gas explorer and producer.

The discovery is part of Production License 229, operated by Var Energi with a 65 percent stake with Equinor as partner holding 35 percent. It is the13th well drilled in the production license, awarded under the Barents Sea Project in 1997, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate (NOD) said separately.

The partners are considering tying the discovery to existing Goliat infrastructure.

The discovery had been proven February. The well aimed to delineate the 7122/8-3 S (Zagato) discovery in Lower Jurassic-Upper Triassic and Middle Triassic reservoir rocks in the Realgrunnen Subgroup and the Kobbe Formation respectively.

"Well 7122/8-4 S encountered an 11-meter [36.09 feet] oil column in the Tubaen Formation in the Realgrunnen Subgroup in reservoir rocks totaling 8.5 meters with good reservoir quality", the NOD said. "The oil/water contact was encountered 1,523 meters below sea level.

"Additional reservoir rocks were encountered in the Kobbe Formation totaling 48 meters with moderate reservoir quality, but the reservoirs were aquiferous.

"An 80-meter oil column was also proven in the Klappmyss Fomation in sandstone layers totaling one meter with poor reservoir quality. The oil/water contact was not encountered.

"The well was not formation-tested, but extensive data acquisition and sampling were carried out.

"Appraisal well 7122/8-4 S was drilled to respective measured/vertical depths of 2986/2793 meters below sea level, and was terminated in the Klappmyss Formation in the Lower Triassic".

Zagato North, which has a water depth of 406 meters, has been permanently plugged and abandoned, the NOD said.

"Zagato North is part of the Goliat Ridge appraisal program, including ongoing drilling operations at the Goliat North well, followed by a planned side-track and well test of the already drilled Zagato South well", Var Energi said.

"The Goliat Ridge is estimated to contain gross discovered resources of 36 to 103 MMboe and with additional prospective resources taking the total gross potential to up to 200 MMboe", it said.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com