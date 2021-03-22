Vantage Drilling to Operate Seadrill Rigs
Units of Vantage Drilling International will manage, operate, and market four Seadrill Partners LLC deepwater floaters under a new framework agreement between the companies, Vantage reported toward the end of last week.
Management and marketing agreements under the framework deal enable Vantage subsidiaries to provide operating, management, and marketing services for Seadrill’s West Polaris and West Capella drillships and West Leo and West Sirius semisubmersibles, Vantage noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The drilling contractor added that its framework agreement with Seadrill has been reviewed and approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Courts – Southern District of Texas.
Seadrill Partners filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy last December.
“The floaters to be managed, operated, and marketed by Vantage have played an important role in our fleet, and we are pleased to entrust these assets to Vantage,” commented Seadrill Partners CEO John Roche. “We believe Vantage’s strong track record and reputation for safe and efficient operations will position our assets to secure new contracts and maximize value for our customers and stakeholders.”
Vantage’s fleet comprises two ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jack-up drilling rigs. Seadrill’s website states the company’s fleet, including the four drilling units noted earlier, includes:
- 20 ultra-deepwater floaters (10 drillships and 10 semisubs)
- Seven harsh-environment floaters (one drillship and six semisubs)
- Three tender rigs
- 21 high-specification jack-ups.
“This agreement is a testament to the confidence that owners and customers place in Vantage,” remarked Vantage CEO Ihab Toma. “We are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with Seadrill Partners and intend to leverage our management platform to bring first-class operational performance and efficiency to our client’s fleet. We take very seriously the trust Seadrill Partners have placed in Vantage and we look forward to putting their rigs to work in the most safe and efficient manner, while leveraging the stellar track record of these deepwater floaters.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
