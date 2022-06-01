Vantage Drilling Completes Sale Of Jack-Up Trio To ADES

Offshore driller Vantage Drilling International has wrapped up the sale of a subsidiary holding three jack-up rigs to ADES.

To remind, Vantage Drilling entered into a deal to sell three of its jack-up rigs – the Emerald Driller, the Sapphire Driller, and the Aquamarine Driller – to ADES in December 2021.

At the time, the company approved the entry into a share purchase agreement by one of its directly held subsidiaries Vantage Holdings International (VHI) with ADES Arabia Holding. The deal meant that VHI agreed to sell to ADES Arabia all of the issued and outstanding equity of VHI’s wholly owned subsidiary Emerald Driller Company for a purchase price of $170 million in cash.

EDC is the owner of the Emerald Driller jack-up rig, which is operating in Qatar, and will own before the closing of the sale transaction the Sapphire Driller and the Aquamarine Driller jack-up rigs and their respective drilling contracts.

Vantage said in a statement that the sale of Emerald Driller Company to ADES Arabia Holding was completed on May 27, 2022, for the announced $170 million price tag. Apart from that an additional $34 million in cash in respect of contract preparation costs where mobilization and contract preparation costs would be largely reimbursable by the client to ADES after closing.

The offshore driller did state that the purchase price was subject to certain adjustments. Of $204 million in proceeds, $4 million was retained in escrow as security for such potential price adjustments.

All three rigs owned by Emerald Driller Company are operating in Qatar – the subsidiary also owns their respective drilling contracts. In addition, subsidiaries of Vantage and ADES Arabia entered into support services agreements, according to which a subsidiary of Vantage will, in exchange for customary fees and reimbursements, provide support services to Emerald Driller Company in respect of the three rigs operating in Qatar for three years.

“We are very pleased to have closed the sale of the Emerald Driller Company and its three jack-up rigs. This transaction strengthens our balance sheet and provides Vantage with important financial flexibility. We will continue to support the operations of the three rigs for three years,” Ihab Toma, Vantage’s Chief Executive Officer, said.

“We are excited to continue to leverage our management platform to bring first-class operational performance and efficiency to our clients and partners,” Toma added.

