Vantage Data Centers, VoltaGrid Tie Up to Deploy Over 1 GW in North America

VoltaGrid LLC will rapidly deploy more than one gigawatt (GW) of power generation capacity across Vantage Data Centers’ North American portfolio using its natural gas microgrid technology, under a partnership announced Tuesday.

“This collaboration will set a new benchmark for speed, reliability and energy access, meeting the growing demand for data center energy solutions driven by hyperscalers and large cloud providers without putting additional cost or strain on grid systems”, a joint statement said.

In the United States, Vantage Data Centers has 1,263 megawatts (MW) of capacity, according to information on the company’s website. These are spread across data center campuses in Santa Clara, California; Phoenix, Arizona; New Albany, Ohio; Ashburn, Virginia; and Quincy, Washington.

In Canada, it has an 89-MW campus in Montreal and another in Quebec City with 86 MW of capacity.

Vantage Data Centers also operates in Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. Its planned and existing global capacity rose to over 2.6 GW as of last year, according to an earlier statement by the company.

These campuses electrify and connect cloud providers and large enterprises.

“Cloud and AI technologies require the rapid development of additional data center infrastructure”, commented Dana Adams, Vantage Data Centers president for North America. “The sector faces a major hurdle in securing timely power at scale.

“Partnering with VoltaGrid is an ideal solution to deploy capacity in constrained power markets to meet customer demand for new and innovative technologies that will bring social and economic benefits”.

The companies expect VoltaGrid’s emission control solutions to accelerate permitting for their projects.

Nathan Ough, president and chief executive of VoltaGrid, said, “Our ability to rapidly deploy scalable energy solutions will redefine industry expectations and provide AI hyperscalers with the means and confidence to continue to scale their operations”.

The companies said, “As grid capacity becomes an increasing bottleneck for hyperscale and AI data center developments, this partnership leverages VoltaGrid’s natural gas microgrid technology to overcome these challenges”.

“By integrating portable and stationary solutions, Vantage and VoltaGrid can provide a flexible, efficient and environmentally conscious approach to powering critical digital infrastructure”.

They added, “VoltaGrid’s technology can take advantage of 100 percent hydrogen-based or renewable natural gas fuel sources when viable and offers carbon offsets for advanced net zero solutions”.

Last year Vantage Data Centers secured over $13 billion in debt and equity investments from new and existing investors, it said in a statement January 30, 2025.

