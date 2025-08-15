Valmet Signs Agreement to Supply Petrobras with Spare Parts

'This agreement reinforces Petrobras' trust in Valmet's ability to deliver reliable, high-performance valve solutions and strengthens our presence in the oil and gas segment in the region'.

Finland-based Valmet has signed a nationwide agreement with Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) to supply spare parts for Neles valves, actuators, and positioners across all of the Brazilian energy firm’s operational units, including oil and natural gas exploration, production, refining, commercialization, and power generation.

With an initial term of one year and the possibility of automatic renewal for up to five years, the agreement is a “significant milestone in the partnership between the two companies,” Valmet said in a news release.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The first order was included in Valmet’s orders received in the second quarter, with potential orders to be recognized over the agreement period, according to the release.

According to Valmet, the initiative offers Petrobras “strategic benefits such as guaranteed valve equipment availability, greater cost predictability, streamlined processes, reduced bureaucracy, and specialized technical support with a recognized quality standard”.

“This agreement reinforces Petrobras' trust in Valmet’s ability to deliver reliable, high-performance valve solutions and strengthens our presence in the oil and gas segment in the region,” Marco Souza, business manager in the Latin America refining and chemical industry for Valmet, said.

Energy Management Solution for Finland Utility

Earlier, Valmet said it won a contract to supply a Valmet DNA energy management solution to Alva’s new heat production units, heat accumulators and combined heat and power (CHP) plants, Keljonlahti and Rauhalahti in Jyväskylä, Finland.

Alva-yhtiöt Oy is a utility company owned by the City of Jyväskylä, Finland, that provides and develops services in district heating, electricity distribution, and water and wastewater management, primarily in Central Finland, according to an earlier statement.

The new system will be integrated with the plants’ existing Valmet DNA Automation system, ensuring improved performance and reliability, Valmet said.

Delivery of the solution will be in spring 2026, the company said. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

”We chose Valmet because they understood our needs and provided a solution that integrates seamlessly with our existing Valmet DNA Automation System. It also enables secure and versatile connectivity with third-party systems. Valmet’s experience with similar projects strengthened our confidence, and the solution supports our strategy to participate more actively in electricity markets,” Petri Rantakokko, energy manager for Alva, said.

”It’s great to see how Valmet’s energy performance solutions, specifically the Valmet DNA Energy Management system, can enhance the profitability of our customers' production assets by enabling greater participation in traditional electricity and electricity reserve markets. Our collaboration with Alva demonstrates how the Valmet DNA environment can be upgraded to meet today’s demands quickly, efficiently, and with a strong customer focus,” Teijo Salonpää, sales manager for Valmet, said.

First Order for Carbon Capture Pre-Treatment Solution

In June, Valmet said it secured its first order for a new carbon capture pre-treatment solution from an undisclosed customer in the EMEA region.

The company introduced a new carbon capture pre-treatment solution, designed to reduce emissions and enhance the carbon capture process efficiency in power plants and various industrial facilities.

Valmet Director of Environmental Systems Lari-Matti Kuvaja, said, “This delivery of our carbon capture pre-treatment solution reflects Valmet's dedication to providing advanced, sustainable solutions that enable cleaner energy. With our proven expertise and focus on reliability, we are helping drive progress toward a lower-emissions future”.

