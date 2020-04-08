SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
Vallourec, Universal Pressure Pumping Add to Oilpatch Layoffs

by Bertie Melinda Taylor
Rigzone Staff
Wednesday, April 08, 2020

Combined, the companies are releasing about 1,080 workers.

To face lower industry activity, tubular solutions provider Vallourec announced plans to launch a round of layoffs that will impact a third of its workforce, or 900 people, in North America.

The headcount reductions across all plants as well as support functions are expected to occur during the next few weeks, according to company presentation materials released during its April 6 shareholders meeting. In North America, Vallourec has a production facility in Muskogee at 3800 Port Place Muskogee, Oklahoma 74403; it also has a sales and service office at 7424 NW. 84th St. Oklahoma City, OK 73132.

In addition to the layoffs the company also said it has adjusted its production tools to balance a 50 percent drop in drilling activity, eliminated non-essential expenses and launched a hiring freeze.

Separately, Universal Pressure Pumping Inc will make permanent layoffs at its location at 2198 University Dr. Lemont Furnace, PA 15465, according to documents filed with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. Approximately 180 workers will be affected, and the layoffs are expected to occur from April 6 through April 20, 2020.

Universal, a division of oilfield service firm Patterson-UTI, provides pressure pumping and reservoir enhancement services to the oil and gas industries.

To contact the author, email bertie.taylor@rigzone.com.


