Vallourec Signs Contract to Supply OCTG for Qatar Drilling

Vallourec said it has secured a large contract to supply oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for drilling operations in Qatar, representing over $50 million in potential revenue.

The contract includes the supply of carbon steel OCTG products with premium connections, to be delivered in 2026 to support Qatar’s increasing onshore and offshore drilling activity, the company said in a news release.

Vallourec said that the contract aligns with the goals of the Qatari government to increase the country’s oil production by 19 percent and liquefied natural gas (LNG) production by 85 percent by 2030.

Vallourec Group Chairman and CEO Philippe Guillemot said, “Vallourec has been a reliable supplier to operators in Qatar for decades. This new order demonstrates our competitiveness in supplying significant quantities of premium tubes and connections. Vallourec will remain a key strategic partner in oil, gas or carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) projects in Qatar for the coming years”.

Hydrogen Storage Solution Qualified by DNV

Earlier in the month, Vallourec, said its vertical gaseous hydrogen storage solution Delphy was granted official qualification by global assurance and risk management firm DNV.

Delphy enables the storage of up to 100 tons of hydrogen under maximum safety conditions, extending up to 100 meters underground and meeting “the challenge of complex and demanding industrial environments,” the company said in an earlier statement.

The solution targets both green hydrogen producers and industrial players such as synthetic fuel producers, green ammonia producers, steelmakers, and refineries, Vallourec said.

Vallourec said it has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for Delphy: one with H2V for green hydrogen production and utilization projects, and one with NextChem Tech for green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

Around 50 projects in France and globally are currently under discussion, representing potential revenue of approximately $2.3 billion (EUR 2 billion), according to the statement.

According to Vallourec, demand for the Delphy storage solution “will be fueled by European regulations, which require storage solutions to pair with renewable electricity production, and by the French hydrogen strategy, which encourages green hydrogen producers to operate flexibly to contribute to power grid stability”.

Guillemot said, “The qualification of Delphy illustrates Vallourec’s ability to leverage its industrial and technological expertise for new energy solutions. Thanks to the excellence of our teams, we are able to offer this unique solution that meets the challenges of developing the global hydrogen sector. This key milestone reinforces our position in the hydrogen market and our leadership in supporting global decarbonization efforts”.

Santiago Blanco, a director at DNV, said, "DNV is proud to validate Vallourec’s Delphy hydrogen storage solution—a milestone in safe, scalable hydrogen infrastructure. With our Energy Transition Outlook model projecting a need for 188 million tons of hydrogen annually by 2050, flexible storage like Delphy is critical to bridge renewable supply and industrial demand. As hydrogen unlocks decarbonization for hard-to-electrify sectors, independent technical assurance will be key to accelerating deployment and building market confidence”.

Vallourec describes itself as providing tubular solutions for the energy markets and for industrial applications such as oil and gas wells in harsh environments, new-generation power plants, architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment.

