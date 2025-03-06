Valeura Boosts Manora Field Production Capacity

The company said its working-interest oil production before royalties in the Manora field in the Gulf of Thailand has increased from 2,144 bpd in December 2024 to 2,866 bpd.

Valeura Energy Inc. has completed an infill drilling campaign at the Manora field in Licence G1/48 (70 percent operated working interest) offshore the Gulf of Thailand. The company said in a press release it drilled a five-well program comprising three production-oriented development wells and two appraisal wells.

In aggregate, the company said its Manora field working-interest oil production before royalties has increased from 2,144 barrels per day (bpd) in December 2024 to 2,866 bpd.

Additionally, the appraisal wells yielded between three and five potential future drilling targets, which will be further evaluated for inclusion in a future drilling program, the company said.

“Our most recent drilling at Manora has both increased oil production rates and successfully appraised additional targets which will form the basis of future infill development drilling. While the Manora field accounts for only about 10 percent of our year-to-date production, it is an excellent example of the potential for Gulf of Thailand fields to add many years of economic field life through targeted ongoing activity”, Sean Guest, President and CEO of Valeura, said.

“In 2025, we intend to pursue a full year of drilling operations across our portfolio, aimed at continuing our proven track record of adding reserves year on year to support continued cash flow generation.”

The A34 well was drilled into the deep 600-series sands of the eastern fault block and completed as a multi-zone producer. The horizontal A38 well targeted shallower 300-series sands, also completed as a producer incorporating an innovative downhole autonomous inflow control device (ICD) to manage water and oil production. The company said it is monitoring the impact of this and other ICDs for optimization.

The A36 well focused on multiple known producing intervals in the main fault block and was also completed as a multi-zone infill development well, with production starting from the deepest targets.

The A35 appraisal well in the shallower 300-series sands was plugged and abandoned but revealed the potential for three future development wells, now under further study, according to Valeura.

The horizontal A37 well served as both an appraisal and development well, achieving a positive appraisal in the 500-series sands and completing a producer in the deeper 600-series sands.

Following the completion of the Manora drilling campaign, Valeura said the contracted drilling rig has been mobilized to Licence B5/27 (100 percent operated interest), where it is currently conducting a drilling program on the Jasmine C wellhead platform.

