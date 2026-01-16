Valero to Cut 200+ Jobs as California Refinery Closes

Valero Energy Corp. plans to let go of 237 employees at its Benicia refinery.

Valero Energy Corp. plans to let go of 237 employees at its Benicia refinery as it winds down operations at one of California’s few remaining fuel-making plants.

Valero expects the shutdown to be permanent and 237 jobs will be cut March 15 to July 1, the company said in a letter to California’s employment regulator and local officials. Those losing jobs are not represented by a union and represent the bulk of the plant’s 348-person staff.

“We do not plan to coordinate services with the local workforce development board or any other entity,” refinery manager Lauren Bird, whose position is being eliminated, said in the letter.

The Texas-based oil company announced in 2025 plans to close the plant and last-ditch efforts by Governor Gavin Newsom, regulators and local officials to keep the gates open were unsuccessful. Multiple California refineries have closed or converted to making biofuels in recent years, dwindling fuel supply in a state where drivers regularly pay the highest gasoline prices in the nation.

Last week, Newsom praised plans by Valero to continue supplying the state with gasoline amid the shutdown, saying the decision to import fuel to the region was a constructive development from an earlier possibility of a full-on exit.