Valero Sees Q4 Profit Plunge on Weaker Refining Margins

Valero Energy Corp. on Thursday reported $207 million in adjusted net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $1.21 billion for the same three-month period 2023 as refining margins fell.

However, the San Antonio, Taxas-based fuel producer’s adjusted earnings per share of $0.64 still beat the $0.13 Zacks Consensus Estimate, an average of projections by brokerage analysts.

Valero closed lower at $135.42 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Before adjustments for extraordinary or non-recurring items, Valero’s net earnings landed at $281 million, compared to $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Valero’s refining margin per barrel of output dropped from $12.89 in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $8.44 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Throughput volumes in the October-December 2024 period totaled 2.3 million barrels a day (MMbd), flat compared to the same quarter in 2023. Yield volumes slightly increased from 3.021 MMbd to 3.028 MMbd.

Valero’s refining segment averaged three MMbd in throughput. For its renewable diesel segment, it reported an average sales volume of 3.4 million gallons per day. For the remaining segment, ethanol, Valero reported an average production volume of 4.6 million gallons a day.

The refining segment logged $437 million in operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024. Renewable diesel had $170 million in operating income. Ethanol had $20 million.

Operating activities generated $1.07 billion in net cash, compared to $1.24 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Revenues totaled $30.76 billion, compared to $35.41 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Renewable diesel contributed $1.25 billion to the fourth-quarter 2024 figure. Ethanol accounted for $1.11 billion.

Capital expenditure totaled $547 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Of the total, $452 million went to sustaining the business, including costs for turnarounds, catalysts and regulatory compliance.

Valero returned $601 million in total to stockholders through dividends and buybacks in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Earlier this month Valero raised its regular cash dividend from $1.07 per share to $1.13 per share. The increase raises its annualized cash dividend to $4.52 per share.

Besides its three operating segments, Valero is expanding into the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) business. In the fourth quarter it completed building a SAF facility at the DGD Port Arthur plant that allows the plant to upgrade about 50 percent of its current renewable diesel production of 470 million gallons a year to be blended with SAF.

Additionally, “Valero is progressing with an FCC [fluid catalytic cracking] Unit optimization project at the St. Charles Refinery that will enable the refinery to increase the yield of high value products”.

It expects to put the FCC project, estimated to cost $230 million, into service in 2026.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com