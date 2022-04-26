Valero Reports Best Fuelmaking Margins Since 2015

Valero Energy Corp. reported the highest refining margins since 2015, signaling a strong start of the year for U.S. fuel producers.

The oil refiner exceeded analysts’ estimates with an adjusted net income of $944 million, or $2.31 per share. That compares to an adjusted net loss of $1.64 per share a year ago. Profits per barrel nearly doubled from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

U.S. refiners, one of the hardest-hit industries during the coronavirus pandemic, are benefiting from tight domestic supplies, soaring prices and reduced competition, with less Russian oil supplies being processed into fuels. Valero Energy, the first refiner to report earnings in the season, may be seen as the bellwether for rivals reporting subsequently.

Share rose 3.5% to $104.37 at 10:04 a.m. in New York.

“The fundamentals that drove strong results in the first quarter, particularly in March, continue to provide a positive backdrop for refining margins, ” Joe Gorder, Valero Chief Executive Officer, said in the statement.