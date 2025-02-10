Valero Offers $650 Million Senior Notes to Refinance Debt

Valero entered into an underwriting agreement for five-year senior notes with a principal amount of $650 million to repay maturities.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., BofA Securities Inc., JP Morgan Securities LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC - representatives of the underwriters - agreed to a purchase price of 99.224 percent of the principal amount with an underwriting discount of 0.6 percent. The underwriters will offer the debt instruments to the public at a price of 99.824 percent, according to regulatory filings.

The senior notes are offered in minimum denominations of $2,000, increased in multiples of $1,000. The notes mature 2030 with a 5.15 percent annual interest rate payable semi-annually.

Valero expects $642.8 million in proceeds after deducting the underwriting discount and estimated expenses. “We anticipate using the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including the repayment, repurchase or redemption of the remaining $189 million aggregate principal amount of our 3.65 percent senior notes due 2025 and the remaining $251 million aggregate principal amount of our 2.85 percent senior notes due 2025”, the San Antonio, Texas-based fuel producer told the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

Valero had $15.5 billion in current liabilities at the end of last year. Its current assets totaled $23.74 billion, according to fourth-quarter results published by the company.

It reported $207 million in adjusted net profit for the fourth quarter of 2024, down from $1.21 billion for the same three-month period 2023 as refining margins fell.

Before adjustments for extraordinary or non-recurring items, Valero’s net income landed at $281 million, compared to $1.2 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Valero’s refining margin per barrel of output dropped from $12.89 in the fourth quarter of 2023 to $8.44 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Throughput volumes in the October-December 2024 period totaled 2.3 million barrels a day (MMbd), flat compared to the same quarter in 2023. Yield volumes slightly increased from 3.021 MMbd to 3.028 MMbd.

Valero’s refining segment averaged three MMbd in throughput. For its renewable diesel segment, it reported an average sales volume of 3.4 million gallons per day. For the remaining segment, ethanol, Valero reported an average production volume of 4.6 million gallons a day.

The refining segment logged $437 million in operating income for the fourth quarter of 2024. Renewable diesel had $170 million in operating income. Ethanol had $20 million.

Operating activities generated $1.07 billion in net cash, compared to $1.24 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Revenues totaled $30.76 billion, compared to $35.41 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023. Renewable diesel contributed $1.25 billion to the fourth-quarter 2024 figure. Ethanol accounted for $1.11 billion.

Capital expenditure totaled $547 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Of the total, $452 million went to sustaining the business, including costs for turnarounds, catalysts and regulatory compliance.

Valero raised its regular cash dividend from $1.07 per share to $1.13 per share. The increase raises its annualized cash dividend to $4.52 per share.

Besides its three operating segments, Valero is expanding into the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) business. In the fourth quarter it completed building a SAF facility at the DGD Port Arthur plant that allows the plant to upgrade about 50 percent of its current renewable diesel production of 470 million gallons a year to be blended with SAF.

Additionally, “Valero is progressing with an FCC [fluid catalytic cracking] Unit optimization project at the St. Charles Refinery that will enable the refinery to increase the yield of high-value products”.

It expects to put the FCC project, estimated to cost $230 million, into service in 2026.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com