Valaris Wins West Africa Drilling Contract
Total E&P Cote d’Ivoire B.V. (NYSE: TOT) has awarded Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) a one-well contract offshore Ivory Coast, Valaris reported Tuesday.
The contract secures the VALARIS DS-12 drillship, Valaris noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added that it expects the contract to commence in the third quarter of this year.
The DS-12 can operate in up to 12,000 feet (3,658 meters) of water and drill to a maximum depth of 40,000 feet (12,192 meters), according to specifications on Valaris’ website.
According to Valaris’ most recent fleet status report issued on May 3, 2021, DS-12 was operating for BP (NYSE: BP) offshore Angola.
