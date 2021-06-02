SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Valaris Wins West Africa Drilling Contract

by Matthew V. Veazey
|
Rigzone Staff
|
Wednesday, June 02, 2021
submit to reddit
email print
Valaris Wins West Africa Drilling Contract
The award secures the DS-12 drillship.

Total E&P Cote d’Ivoire B.V. (NYSE: TOT) has awarded Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) a one-well contract offshore Ivory Coast, Valaris reported Tuesday.

The contract secures the VALARIS DS-12 drillship, Valaris noted in a written statement emailed to Rigzone. The firm added that it expects the contract to commence in the third quarter of this year.

The DS-12 can operate in up to 12,000 feet (3,658 meters) of water and drill to a maximum depth of 40,000 feet (12,192 meters), according to specifications on Valaris’ website.

According to Valaris’ most recent fleet status report issued on May 3, 2021, DS-12 was operating for BP (NYSE: BP) offshore Angola.

To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.


submit to reddit
email print

WHAT DO YOU THINK?


Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.

RELATED COMPANIES

Most Popular Articles