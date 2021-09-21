Valaris Scores Jack-Up Deal Hat-Trick
Offshore drilling contractor Valaris has been awarded contracts for several of its jack-up drilling rigs, one of which is for work on a carbon capture and storage project.
Valaris said that one of the three deals was with TAQA offshore the Netherlands and was awarded to the Valaris JU-123, a heavy-duty harsh environment jack-up.
The contract is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021 with an estimated minimum duration of 60 days. Under the contract, the rig will be working on the preparation of a wellbore for the Porthos CO2 transport and storage project.
The Porthos CO2 project is focused on capturing and storing carbon emissions from Rotterdam Port. The project will collect emissions from factories and refineries and store them in empty gas fields in the North Sea.
In conjunction with this contract, the Valaris JU-123 will be upgraded with a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system. When in operation, the SCR system will eliminate almost all NOx and SOx emissions from the rig.
The company added that the same rig was also awarded a one-well contract with Cairn Energy in the UK North Sea. The contract is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2022 with an estimated duration of 72 days.
Valaris also confirmed a one-well contract with Carnarvon Petroleum offshore Timor-Leste for the Valaris JU-107, a heavy-duty modern jack-up. The contract is expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2021 with an estimated duration of 30 days.
As previously reported by Rigzone at the beginning of September, the rig will be used for the drilling of the Buffalo-10 well. Currently, the rig is operating in the Timor Sea, around 185 miles from the Buffalo location. Once these operations are complete, the rig will mobilize to the Buffalo location to start drilling the Buffalo-10 well.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
