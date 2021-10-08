Valaris Scores Extension For Jack-Up Rig

Valaris has won an extension to its bareboat charter agreement with ARO Drilling for one of its standard duty jack-up rigs.

Offshore drilling company Valaris has won an extension to its bareboat charter agreement with ARO Drilling for one of its standard duty jack-up rigs.

Valaris said in a statement on Wednesday that the rig in question was the Valaris JU-36 (Charles Rowan) jack-up rig. It was awarded a 211-day extension which will be in direct continuation of the existing contract.

Under the conditions of the extension, the Valaris JU-36 will be under contract through March 2022. The company also stated that ARO Drilling’s contract with Aramco was also extended for the same period. It is important to clarify that ARO Drilling is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Valaris.

According to Valaris’ fleet status report, the rig has been working under the current contract with Saudi Aramco since September 2018. Before the extension was agreed to, the contract was supposed to end last month.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com