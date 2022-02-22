Valaris Scores Eight New Rig Deals

Valaris has won new deals for eight of its rigs, according to the company's latest fleet status report.

Valaris said that three of the offshore driller’s floaters have been awarded new deals while the remaining five deals went to jack-up rigs.

The Valaris MS-1 won a five-well contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Australia. The contract is expected to begin in the second half of 2023 with an estimated duration of 300 days. It is worth noting that the contract is subject to a final investment decision (FID) by the customer. Before this latest deal, the rig was supposed to be busy until October 2023. If awarded, this latest deal will keep the rig busy until August 24.

The second floater rig that won more work was the Valaris DPS-5. It won a one-well contract with Apache in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The contract is expected to begin in June 2022 with an estimated duration of 25 days. The rig won work between one-well deals with Kosmos and Murphy also in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. After it completes work there, the rig has a one-well deal in Mexico also with Murphy in direct continuation of the previous deal with the company.

Valaris DPS-1 is the last floater to win a new contract. Namely, it is an extension with Woodside Energy offshore Australia. More precisely, the Australian firm exercised a one-well option with an estimated duration of 60 days. This will keep the rig busy with Woodside from March 2022 until May 2024.

Valaris has been more successful in the jack-up department. The Valaris 140 was awarded a three-year bareboat charter agreement with ARO Drilling that is expected to begin in March 2022. The rig will stay in Saudi Arabia until March 2025.

The Valaris 118 won a four-well contract with BP offshore Trinidad. The deal will begin in the second half of 2022 with an estimated duration of 270 days. More precisely, the deal will begin in October 2022 and end in June 2023.

The third contract winner is the Valaris Norway which won a 114-day contract with BP in the UK North Sea. The contract is expected to start in the second quarter of 2022. The rig will end its deal with Harbour Energy in March 2022. In April it will begin this new deal with BP and wrap it up in August 2022. Soon after it will start work for Centrica from September 2022 until January 2023.

Valaris 122 will continue working for Shell in the UK North Sea as the supermajor extended its deal due to the exercise of a one-well option with an estimated duration of 97 days. The rig will stay with Shell until September 2022.

The last jack-up deal goes to the Valaris Viking. It won a one-well contract with Sval Energi offshore Norway. The contract is expected to begin in March 2022 with an estimated duration of 66 days. This contract will be wrapped up in May, just ahead of the rig’s deal with Repsol set to last from May until October 2022.

The final piece of news that came out of Valaris’ fleet status report was the sale and the subsequent retiring of the Valaris 37 rig.

