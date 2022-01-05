Valaris Rigs Get Work In GOM, Australia, UK

Valaris has been awarded deals for the second time in 2022, this time for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and the UK North Sea.

Offshore drilling contractor Valaris has been awarded deals for the second time in 2022, this time for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and the UK North Sea.

Valaris said that the first deal awarded to the company was for one well contract with Kosmos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig which will be working on the well is the semi-submersible Valaris DPS-5.

The deal will start work in February 2022 with an estimated duration of 105 days. According to the company’s fleet status report, the rig previously worked with Eni offshore Mexico from October 2021.

Another one-well contract was awarded by Western Gas offshore Australia. It was awarded to the semi-submersible Valaris MS-1. The contract is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022 with an estimated duration of 25 days.

The MS-1 rig is currently contracted to Western Gas which recently executed the formal contract with the offshore driller to drill the Sasanof-1 exploration well off Australia. Offshore regulators also accepted the environmental plan to manage drilling activities for the Sasanof-1 well.

Centrica Storage is another company that granted Valaris a contract for its rig. The Valaris Norway, a heavy-duty ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig, will be working on a six-well plug and abandonment campaign in the UK North Sea. The contract is expected to start in the third quarter of 2022 with an estimated duration of 100 days.

The last deal is another one-well contract with an undisclosed operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Valaris 144 standard-duty modern jack-up.

The contract is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022 with a minimum duration of 68 days. Fleet status claims that the rig has been working for an unnamed operator in the Gulf of Mexico since December 2021 and is scheduled to complete the contract during January 2022.

These new deals come only a day after Valaris won long-term deals for three rigs with ARO Drilling. The rigs were awarded three-year extensions to their bareboat charter agreements upon completion of their existing agreements with ARO Drilling on December 31, 2021.

To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com