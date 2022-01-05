Valaris Rigs Get Work In GOM, Australia, UK
Offshore drilling contractor Valaris has been awarded deals for the second time in 2022, this time for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Australia, and the UK North Sea.
Valaris said that the first deal awarded to the company was for one well contract with Kosmos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The rig which will be working on the well is the semi-submersible Valaris DPS-5.
The deal will start work in February 2022 with an estimated duration of 105 days. According to the company’s fleet status report, the rig previously worked with Eni offshore Mexico from October 2021.
Another one-well contract was awarded by Western Gas offshore Australia. It was awarded to the semi-submersible Valaris MS-1. The contract is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022 with an estimated duration of 25 days.
The MS-1 rig is currently contracted to Western Gas which recently executed the formal contract with the offshore driller to drill the Sasanof-1 exploration well off Australia. Offshore regulators also accepted the environmental plan to manage drilling activities for the Sasanof-1 well.
Centrica Storage is another company that granted Valaris a contract for its rig. The Valaris Norway, a heavy-duty ultra-harsh environment jack-up rig, will be working on a six-well plug and abandonment campaign in the UK North Sea. The contract is expected to start in the third quarter of 2022 with an estimated duration of 100 days.
The last deal is another one-well contract with an undisclosed operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Valaris 144 standard-duty modern jack-up.
The contract is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022 with a minimum duration of 68 days. Fleet status claims that the rig has been working for an unnamed operator in the Gulf of Mexico since December 2021 and is scheduled to complete the contract during January 2022.
These new deals come only a day after Valaris won long-term deals for three rigs with ARO Drilling. The rigs were awarded three-year extensions to their bareboat charter agreements upon completion of their existing agreements with ARO Drilling on December 31, 2021.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Saudi Aramco Dishes Out $2.2B Zuluf Field Deal
- QatarEnergy Dishes Out Major EPCI Deal to McDermott
- Aramco and AEC Sign Digital MOU
- Venezuela Doubles Crude Oil Exports
- OPEC+ Agrees to Revive More Output
- ARO Drilling Awards Long-Term Extensions For Valaris Rigs
- OPEC+ Set to Boost Supply Again
- Oil Firm Takes Over Repsol Brage Field Stake, Enters Aker BP Acreage
- EnQuest To Settle Contractor Dispute With $17M Payout
- OPEC Appoints New Secretary General
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Top Headlines: Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe and More
- Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?
- North America Drops 43 Rigs Week on Week
- Commercial Net Pay Found Onshore Egypt
- Market Sees Minimal Pandemic Demand Destruction
- Energy Transfer Must Pay $410MM for Scrapped Merger
- Petrobras Planning To Develop Sergipe-Alagoas Fields Using FPSO Duo
- IOG Spuds Southwark Development Well
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?