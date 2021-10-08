Valaris Rig Scores Extension For Jack-Up Rig
Offshore drilling company Valaris has won an extension to its bareboat charter agreement with ARO Drilling for one of its standard duty jack-up rigs.
Valaris said in a statement on Wednesday that the rig in question was the Valaris JU-36 (Charles Rowan) jack-up rig. It was awarded a 211-day extension which will be in direct continuation of the existing contract.
Under the conditions of the extension, the Valaris JU-36 will be under contract through March 2022. The company also stated that ARO Drilling’s contract with Aramco was also extended for the same period. It is important to clarify that ARO Drilling is a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Valaris.
According to Valaris’ fleet status report, the rig has been working under the current contract with Saudi Aramco since September 2018. Before the extension was agreed to, the contract was supposed to end last month.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Standard Chartered Raises Oil Price Forecasts
- Exxon Guyana Block Resource Estimate Rises To 10B Barrels
- Activists Block Entrance To Rig Facility In Protest Against Fossil Fuels
- Shell Signs UK Solar Deals
- Well-Safe Hired For 14-Well Decommissioning Gig
- Oil Down as Russia Offers Gas Reprieve
- Shell Reveals Ida Impact on Operations
- Chevron and Exxon Help Form ANGEA
- Oil Market Needs $500B+ Injection to Ensure Supply
- Drydocks Starts FSO Pargo Conversion Project For Perenco
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Source of California Oil Leak Confirmed
- BP in $Multimillion Cherry Point Refinery Investment
- Petrobras To Shed Stakes In 15 Gulf Of Mexico Fields
- Petrobras To Earn Over $4B For Brazilian Offshore Field Duo
- OPEC+ Holds Both the Knife and the Cake
- Petrofac Hit With $105 Million Penalty In Bribery Case
- OPEC+ Agrees to Continue Supply Hikes
- OPEC+ Meeting Will be Oil Price Driver
- Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week
- Top Headlines: Hurricane Sam Could Make USA Landfall This Week and More
- USA EIA Releases New Oil Price Forecast
- Venezuela Heavy Oil Project Reserves Will be Left Stranded
- Chevron CEO Warns of High Energy Prices
- Texas May Face Another Hurricane Soon
- Shell and ConocoPhillips in $9.5B Permian Deal
- How Much Gulf of Mexico Production is Still Offline?
- Analysts Release Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Chuck Norris Hands Over World's Toughest Job to Aker