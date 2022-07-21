Valaris Rig Moving Into Position For Barossa Job For Santos

Valaris' rig, the Valaris MS-1 has been towed into position to begin work for Santos at the Barossa field offshore Australia's Northern Territory.

Offshore drilling contractor, through its social media channels, informed that the Valaris MS-1 rig completed the tow from Dampier to the Barossa Field offshore the Northern Territory of Australia to begin work for Santos.

“This significant drilling project has been in the planning for many months. I thank all those involved for their safe work in getting the rig ready, including our business partners involved in the project upgrades. Looking forward to a safe and successful operation for the Santos Barossa campaign,” said Alistair McDonald, Rig Manager.

Australian major Santos reached the final investment decision to proceed with the $3.6 billion gas and condensate project in March 2021. Barossa FID also kick-started the $600 million investment in the Darwin LNG life extension and pipeline tie-in projects, which will extend the facility life for around 20 years. The Santos-operated Darwin LNG plant can produce approximately 3.7 million tonnes of LNG per annum.

Earlier this year, in March, Australia’s National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) issued an approval of Santos’ Barossa development drilling and completion plan.

The Barossa development will comprise a Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessel, subsea production wells, supporting subsea infrastructure, and a gas export pipeline tied into the existing Bayu-Undan to Darwin LNG pipeline. First gas production is targeted for the first half of 2025.

This environment plan approved by NOPSEMA provides for drilling and completing up to eight production wells using a semi-submersible mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU), light well intervention vessel (LWIV), and the ongoing management of the complete wells until future commissioning and production phases.

Valaris has also noted in its fleet status report that the MS-1 rig will be deployed for Santos from July 2022 until October 2023.

To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com