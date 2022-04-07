Valaris Makes Several New Deals

Valaris Limited (NYSE: VAL) has announced several new contracts and contract extensions.

The deals have an associated contract backlog of $181 million and were awarded subsequent to issuing the company’s most recent fleet status report on February 21, 2022, Valaris outlined.

As part of the tranche of new deals, the company has signed two-year contract extensions with BP in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Mad Dog and Thunder Horse rigs, as well as a one-well contract extension with TotalEnergies EP Brazil, offshore Brazil, for drillship VALARIS DS-15.

ARO Drilling was also said to have been awarded a three-year contract with Saudi Aramco for standard duty modern jackup VALARIS 140. This contract relates to a previously disclosed three-year bareboat charter agreement between Valaris and ARO Drilling, Valaris noted.

Valaris also revealed that a previously disclosed contract awarded to VALARIS DS-11 for an eight-well contract for a deepwater project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has been novated from TotalEnergies to Equinor. No material changes to the contract resulted from the novation, including with respect to the termination provisions in the event the project does not receive final investment decision, Valaris said. The company noted that the VALARIS 67 rig has been sold and retired from the offshore drilling fleet.

Back on January 18, Valaris announced that it had been awarded two one-well contracts with subsidiaries of Murphy Oil Corporation for semisubmersible VALARIS DPS-5. The first contract is in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2022 and the second contract, offshore Mexico, will commence in direct continuation of the first contract, Valaris revealed.

On January 4, Valaris announced a one-well contract with Kosmos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the VALARIS DPS-5, a one-well contract with Western Gas offshore Australia for semisubmersible VALARIS MS-1, and a six-well plug and abandonment contract with Centrica Storage in the UK North Sea for VALARIS Norway. The company also announced a one-well contract with an undisclosed operator in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for VALARIS 144.

On January 3, Valaris announced that it had been awarded new bareboat charter agreements with ARO Drilling for several jackups. ARO Drilling signed contracts with Aramco for the same periods as the bareboat charter agreements, Valaris highlighted in a company statement at the time.

Valaris has the world’s largest offshore fleet, according to its website, which notes that the company was created by the combination of two leading offshore drillers with decades of experience and knowledge.

