Valaris Grabs New Deals For Four Offshore Rigs Worth $149M

Offshore driller Valaris has won new contracts and extensions for its rigs with an associated contract backlog of $149 million.

Valaris said that the deals were awarded after issuing the company’s most recent fleet status report on July 28, 2022, when it was revealed that four jack-up rigs had secured more work.

The company added that the contract backlog excluded lump sum payments such as mobilization fees and capital reimbursements.

The only semi-submersible to win a contract was the Valaris DPS-5. The three-well contract with Eni offshore Mexico is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 and has an estimated duration of 240 days. The operating day rate is $313,500, plus a mobilization fee of approximately $1.2 million.

At the moment, the rig is contracted in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with Murphy until October when it is expected to work in Mexico for the same company until December 2022.

The other new deals and extensions were all for jack-up rigs. Namely, Valaris secured a four-well contract extension with a duration in the region of 500 days with Shell in the UK North Sea for heavy-duty harsh environment jack-up Valaris 122. The contract extension will be in direct continuation of the existing firm program and has a contract value of over $60 million.

According to the latest fleet status report, the jack-up has been working for Shell since January 2020 and the previous one-well contract extension with an estimated duration of 150 days is scheduled to start in November 2022 and last until April 2023.

Valaris also won a one-well contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Australia for the heavy-duty modern jack-up Valaris 107. The contract is expected to start either late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2023 with an estimated duration of 60 days. The operating rate is $120,000 per day.

Following the completion of a contract with Vermillion in August, an undisclosed operator will have this rig until October after which it will move on to work for Eni until December. The last deal already arranged for the 107 is with GB Energy until January 2023.

The last deal was won by the heavy-duty ultra-harsh environment jack-up Valaris 247 and is a one-well option exercised by DNO in the UK North Sea. The one-well option has an estimated duration of 45 days and will be in direct continuation of the existing firm program, which is scheduled to end in November 2022.

