Valaris Grabs New Deals For Four Offshore Rigs Worth $149M
Offshore driller Valaris has won new contracts and extensions for its rigs with an associated contract backlog of $149 million.
Valaris said that the deals were awarded after issuing the company’s most recent fleet status report on July 28, 2022, when it was revealed that four jack-up rigs had secured more work.
The company added that the contract backlog excluded lump sum payments such as mobilization fees and capital reimbursements.
The only semi-submersible to win a contract was the Valaris DPS-5. The three-well contract with Eni offshore Mexico is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022 and has an estimated duration of 240 days. The operating day rate is $313,500, plus a mobilization fee of approximately $1.2 million.
At the moment, the rig is contracted in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico with Murphy until October when it is expected to work in Mexico for the same company until December 2022.
The other new deals and extensions were all for jack-up rigs. Namely, Valaris secured a four-well contract extension with a duration in the region of 500 days with Shell in the UK North Sea for heavy-duty harsh environment jack-up Valaris 122. The contract extension will be in direct continuation of the existing firm program and has a contract value of over $60 million.
According to the latest fleet status report, the jack-up has been working for Shell since January 2020 and the previous one-well contract extension with an estimated duration of 150 days is scheduled to start in November 2022 and last until April 2023.
Valaris also won a one-well contract with an undisclosed operator offshore Australia for the heavy-duty modern jack-up Valaris 107. The contract is expected to start either late in the first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2023 with an estimated duration of 60 days. The operating rate is $120,000 per day.
Following the completion of a contract with Vermillion in August, an undisclosed operator will have this rig until October after which it will move on to work for Eni until December. The last deal already arranged for the 107 is with GB Energy until January 2023.
The last deal was won by the heavy-duty ultra-harsh environment jack-up Valaris 247 and is a one-well option exercised by DNO in the UK North Sea. The one-well option has an estimated duration of 45 days and will be in direct continuation of the existing firm program, which is scheduled to end in November 2022.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor | Rigzone
- Shell CEO Preparing to Step Down Next Year, Reuters Reports
- California Issues Flex Alert for Friday
- World's Largest Offshore Wind Farm Starts Production
- European Gas Demand Will Continue To Fall, Helping Storage Outlook
- Five Lessons To Learn For North Sea Project Delivery
- Shell Walks Away From Major Russian LNG Project
- 64,000 Ton Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Suez Canal
- Bears Get the Windfall They Wanted
- Valaris Grabs New Deals For Four Offshore Rigs Worth $149M
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Emergency Declared After BP Refinery Fire
- Lukoil Chairman Dies After Hospital Window Fall
- Climate Activists Plotting To Negate Manchin Oil Lease Mandate
- Iran May Drain Offshore Oil Cache If Deal Reached
- Exxon Takes Legal Action After Putin Blocks Final Russian Exit
- Top Headlines: USA Pump Prices Post Longest Falling Streak Since 2015
- Europe Rushing to Install New LNG Import Facilities
- RRC Adopts First Texas Weatherization Rule for NatGas
- Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
- California Declares Grid Emergency
- Gulf of Mexico Disturbance Gathers Strength
- Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
- Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- The Gulf of Mexico Has a Pirate Problem
- Russia Gives Power Burn a Whole New Meaning
- Gulf of Mexico Hurricane Season Looming Large
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning