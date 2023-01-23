Valaris Employee Reported Missing from Rig
On Sunday at approximately 7pm GMT, a Valaris employee was reported missing from the jackup Valaris 121, the company revealed in a statement sent to Rigzone on Monday.
“The safety of all personnel is Valaris’ top priority, and the company’s emergency response procedures were activated immediately after the incident was reported,” the Valaris statement said.
“Searches from the air and sea involving aircraft from HM Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as well as vessels in the area, were conducted through the night. The operation was stood down around 0700hrs today,” the statement added.
The missing employee’s family has been informed of the development, and the company is providing them with support, the Valaris statement noted. The remaining 53 personnel on board have all been accounted for, the statement added. At the time of the incident being reported, the rig was under tow from its last operating location in the UK North Sea to the port of Dundee, UK, according to the statement.
“HM Coastguard’s search and rescue helicopter from Inverness and the fixed wing aircraft were involved in a search for a possible missing person off the east coast of Aberdeen, shortly before 9pm yesterday,” The UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) told Rigzone.
“The search was stood down at approximately 6am today,” the MCA added.
A Police Scotland spokesperson told Rigzone, “around 9.20pm on Sunday, 22 January, 2023, officers received a report of a 50-year-old man missing from an oil rig in the North Sea”.
“Police are liaising with partner agencies to establish the full circumstances,” the spokesperson added.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Editor | Rigzone
- All Eyes on China This Week
- How Will Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Fare in 2023?
- US Greenhouse Emissions Up For Second Year Running
- UK Electricity Supply Margins Expected to be Tighter than Normal Tonight
- Texas O&G Sector Closes 2022 With Continued Employment Growth
- Hydrogen Patents Show Shift Towards Clean Technologies
- Germany Still Years Away From Replacing Russian Gas Capacity
- Three Predictions For US Solar In 2023
- ACWA To Develop First Ever Green Hydrogen Facility In Uzbekistan
- France's CGT Union Plans Strike This Week in Energy Sector
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?
- Iran Oil Gushes Into Global Market
- Will Venezuela Make an Oil Market Comeback in 2023?
- Oil and Gas Market Recruitment Trends for 2023
- Analysts Predict Freeport LNG Restart Date
- Upstream Oil and Gas Will Have Another Strong Year in 2023
- Does USA SPR Bill Have Any Chance of Becoming Law?
- Too Early to Sustain $100 Per Barrel Oil
- 2023 The Year of China's Covid Reawakening
- Where Is the Henry Hub Gas Price Heading?
- Egypt Makes 53 New Oil And Gas Discoveries In 2022
- World Economy Headed For A Recession In 2023
- Texas Governor Calls For Atmos Energy Investigation
- Search For Four Missing In GoM Chopper Crash Suspended
- Big Oil Investors Calling For More Aggressive Climate Targets
- Where Will WTI Oil Price Be at End 2023?
- Louisiana, Texas To Gain Thousands of Energy Jobs At Start of 2023
- Oil Cos Could Turn Wastewater Into Revenue Stream
- Talos Makes Two Commercial Discoveries In Gulf Of Mexico
- Is the USA Shale Boom Over?